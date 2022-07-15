Geneticist Ahna Skop’s artistic background enhances her work in the lab

Vincent Walter Gehin, age 84 passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison with family by his side following a heart attack. He was born on October 23, 1937 in Belleville the son of Abel and Josephine (Kalschuer) Gehin. Vincent graduated from Belleville High School in 1956. On May 2, 1961 he was united in marriage to Jane Keichinger at St. Michael Catholic Church in Dane, WI. Vincent was a farmer and then he worked as a landscaper for the Bruce Company. Vincent needed to stay busy and would help anyone, anywhere, and at any time. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville. Vincent was a dedicated Wisconsin sports fan, and also enjoyed daily walks around Belleville with his canine companion “Sis”.

BELLEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO