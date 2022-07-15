ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Geneticist Ahna Skop’s artistic background enhances her work in the lab

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in Ahna Skop’s time as a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, a mentor’s remark in a lab caused a reckoning. Skop had arrived in Madison in 1994 from Syracuse University to get her Ph.D. in cell and molecular biology. Word had circulated, as it often does in graduate...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Local singer-songwriter slows down but his music is heating up

Here’s the thing about singer-songwriter Sam Ness: Even when he stays home, he travels. When I last wrote about Ness — who will launch his new album, “City Lights and Smoke,” with a release concert July 23 at the Majestic Theatre — it was two years ago. Ness, then 22, was headed with his guitar to the western United States. He’d spent the previous several years crisscrossing the globe — the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, Thailand, New Zealand — playing on street corners, in clubs, on the move, chasing an audience.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

William Francis “Bill” Newton

OREGON – William Francis “Bill” Newton, age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1945, in Madison, the son of Curtis and Evelyn (Denton) Newton. Bill graduated from Oregon High School in 1964....
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Garrett Lawrence

Garrett William Lawrence, age 40, entered eternal life on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. He reached out for the hand of Jesus as his loving family held his hand on earth below. Garrett was born on July 1, 1982, in Richland Center,...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas Roy Bader

Thomas Bader, age 69, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Our House Senior Living Facility in Reedsburg, WI. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at The Lodge in Mauston, WI. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
REEDSBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Kentucky State
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
State
Washington State
Channel 3000

Badgers star Braelon Allen named to watch list for Maxwell Award

MADISON, Wis. — After a breakout freshman season, Badger running back Braelon Allen is getting national recognition. After being named a finalist for Freshman of the Year last season, Allen is now on the watch list for this year’s Maxwell Award, given to the most outstanding player in college football. Allen was the only Badger named to the watch list.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Vincent Walter Gehin

Vincent Walter Gehin, age 84 passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison with family by his side following a heart attack. He was born on October 23, 1937 in Belleville the son of Abel and Josephine (Kalschuer) Gehin. Vincent graduated from Belleville High School in 1956. On May 2, 1961 he was united in marriage to Jane Keichinger at St. Michael Catholic Church in Dane, WI. Vincent was a farmer and then he worked as a landscaper for the Bruce Company. Vincent needed to stay busy and would help anyone, anywhere, and at any time. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville. Vincent was a dedicated Wisconsin sports fan, and also enjoyed daily walks around Belleville with his canine companion “Sis”.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

John R. Schultz

John R. Schultz, 65, of Park Falls, WI, formerly of McFarland and Monroe, died from sudden cardiac arrest on July 11, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, WI. John was born on March 2, 1957, in Appleton, the son of LeRoy and Inez (Schuler) Schultz. John was a 1975 graduate of Monroe High School where he played basketball. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from U.W. Oshkosh, John taught and coached basketball in Juda for a few years. He moved to McFarland and established Cancun Painting before becoming an independent contractor. He most recently worked for FedEx and has resided in Park Falls for the last several years. John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed cutting wood, biking, riding his ATV, and fishing at his cabin on Pike Lake.
PARK FALLS, WI
Channel 3000

Terrance L. “Skipper” Alt

Terrance L. “Skipper” Alt age 70 of Madison passed away on July 15, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. The third child of Gilbert and Alyene (Johnson) Alt, Terry was born on December 22, 1951. Upon graduation, Terry moved to Madison and began his working career at Goodwill, moving on...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Moe
Channel 3000

Robert L. Feuling

Robert L. Feuling passed away July 12, 2022, at the age of 86 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. Robert was born on May 29, 1936, in Sun Prairie, son of the late Ottow and Vera Feuling. He married Betsy Babcock on May 10, 1975, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Patricia J. Fosdal

CAMBRIDGE – Patricia J. Fosdal, age 89, of Cambridge, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehab. She was born on Feb. 28, 1933, in Xenia, Ill., the daughter of Burt and Stella (Holman) King. Pat loved to read in her free time. As a...
CAMBRIDGE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy