ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

I-25 reopen after multi-vehicle crash near Algodones

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136tW6_0ggyoyj900

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I-25 has reopened after a crash closed north and southbound I-25 near Algodones Friday morning. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:10 a.m. a vehicle was going south on I-25 when an unknown mechanical issue caused the vehicle to swerve out of control and cross into northbound traffic.

Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues

Officials say the vehicle struck six other vehicles when it crossed into northbound lanes. They say one person was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital with critical injuries. All other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. Officials say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Related
KRQE News 13

Officials provide timeline leading up to BCSO helicopter crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office provided a timeline of events leading up to the helicopter crash that killed four Bernalillo County first responders. Saturday, BCSO’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, while returning from assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire. The victims in the crash have been […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mourns loss of first responders in fatal helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and neighboring communities are in mourning after the deaths of four people in the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crash Saturday. First responders and others lined I-25 Sunday afternoon as the four victims were escorted back. Community members tell KRQE News 13 this is an enormous loss for the community. “They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Overnight shooting in northwest Albuquerque leaves one dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting death in northwest Albuquerque. APD says around 2 a.m. Monday morning officers were sent to the area of 12th St. and Candelaria Rd. to reports of a shooting. Officials say when officers arrived at the scene they found one person who had died due […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algodones#Krqe#I 25#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
El Paso News

State of New Mexico mourning the 4 victims in helicopter crash

LAS VEGAS, NM (KTSM) – On Sunday, The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released the names of the four men who died Saturday afternoon in a helicopter crash while on the way back to Albuquerque after assisting with the East Mesa Fire. Three BCSO personnel and 1 Bernalillo...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews continue to make repairs on areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. Officials say that the fire, which burned more than 341,000 acres, has no detectable heat signatures. Crews are now focusing on repairing hand lines, removing fallen trees, and removing debris from the area. They are also working on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSLTV

4 killed in helicopter crash responding to wildfires in New Mexico

(CNN) — Four people were killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico Saturday, officials said. Three employees with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one worker with the county’s fire department were killed in the crash near Las Vegas, New Mexico, the sheriff’s office said on social media.
LAS VEGAS, NM
onscene.tv

Home Under Construction Destroyed by Fire | Santa Fe

07.18.2022 | 3:10 AM | SANTA FE – Santa Fe County Fire and Sheriff Departments along with allied agencies responded to reports of a structure fire at 21 Heartstone Dr. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home still under construction fully-involved. It took crews approximately an hour...
SANTA FE, NM
bernco.gov

County Offers Condolences and Support in Wake of Helicopter Crash

Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County commissioners and the county manager, on behalf of all county employees, are offering condolences and any support necessary to the families of the four county employees killed when a Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed Saturday evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Larry Koren,...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO give tips on preventing burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says during the summer months, burglaries tend to go up. Since May, BCSO says they have received more than 100 calls for burglaries. They say they see more burglaries around this time of year because this is the time of year people take their summer vacations, leaving […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Victims in BCSO helicopter crash identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people have died after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Metro 2” helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near Las Vegas, NM. BCSO confirmed the crash in a news release early Sunday morning, saying preliminary information indicates there are no survivors. Sunday afternoon, BCSO announced the names of those on the aircraft as Undersheriff […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Victims of Bernalillo County Sheriff's Helicopter crash identified

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. — Four emergency responders are dead after a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter crashed near Las Vegas on Saturday evening. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, the aircraft known as Metro 2 was assisting fire crews battling the East Mesa Fire. BCSO's "Metro 2" helicopter was providing bucket drops and assisting with other needs for fire crews on the ground.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: BCSO helicopter crash victims arrive in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The four fallen first responders left Las Vegas shortly after 1:00 p.m. and arrived back into Albuquerque around 3:30 p.m. Small crowds of law enforcement and community members gathered on the Odelia Road overpass to watch as these first responders returned, law enforcement saluting as the motorcade passed. The deceased were accompanied […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two men accused of car thefts becoming increasingly violent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are accused of several car thefts and carjackings that have become increasingly violent. Police say Jeremy and Adrian Cly are first accused of stealing a car from a car lot on University. An APD detective tracked down the car. The suspects noticed the detective and he chased them. They fired at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Equipment stolen from Albuquerque tattoo shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque business has fallen victim to thieves. On Sunday morning, $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen from CellarDoor Collective near Wyoming and Menaul. “This is our home away from home. We’re here so much and to have your business broken into is a very...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Several small fires contained in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people that fire season is not over yet. They say monsoon storms sparked several small fires, including one on the east side of the Atalaya Mountains, east of Santa Fe. Two engines, Santa Fe hotshots, and a helicopter were dispatched to the five-and-a-half acre fire. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy