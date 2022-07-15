I-25 reopen after multi-vehicle crash near Algodones

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – I-25 has reopened after a crash closed north and southbound I-25 near Algodones Friday morning. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:10 a.m. a vehicle was going south on I-25 when an unknown mechanical issue caused the vehicle to swerve out of control and cross into northbound traffic.

Officials say the vehicle struck six other vehicles when it crossed into northbound lanes. They say one person was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital with critical injuries. All other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. Officials say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

