High-pitched screams of tyres from otherwise near-silent cars, flashing lights in ‘attack mode’, fans voting for which driver gets to go faster and a day where the leader crashed out, couldn’t complete the race and yet still ended up winning: this is motor racing, but perhaps not quite as you know it. Probably not for much longer, though.How Formula E came to be and the earliest conversations which led to its conception have become the stuff of legend in these circles; a meal in a restaurant, notes on a napkin and soon enough, a tender accepted to become the promotors.One...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO