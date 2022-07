Officers noticed a man and woman outside of True North Shell July 7 and stopped them because they appeared to be the suspects who fled from a traffic stop the previous week. Officers had trouble confirming their identities, so they escorted the woman to her Marsol Road apartment, where she showed them IDs that were later found to belong to other people. While there, an officer noticed a piece of mail addressed in the 40-year-old woman’s true name. She was found to have six active warrants and was entered as missing out of Elyria.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO