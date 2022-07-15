ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

I'm a Buddhist monk and a makeup artist. Here's how both my religion and makeup helped me discover myself.

By Yoonji Han
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESzXi_0ggyoLkA00
Kodo Nishimura's mission in life is to free people from traditional and limiting values using Buddhist teachings and makeup. Masaki Sato
  • Kodo Nishimura is Buddhist monk, makeup artist, and LGBTQ+ advocate.
  • After struggling with society's expectations, he's on a mission to free people from limiting values.
  • He spoke to Insider about how the Buddhist path and makeup both helped him on his journey of self discovery.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddhist Monk#Cosmetics#Makeup Artist
Daily Fort Worth

Teenager born as female, who transitioned to male and underwent double mastectomy before realizing that she made a huge mistake and detransitioned, speaks out to raise awareness in young people

Few weeks ago, we reported about the 23-year-old Helena, a young woman who was born as female, but had transitioned to male while she was a teenager. In the early adulthood, Helena realized she made a huge mistake when she experienced several serious health problems and decided to de-transition to what she naturally was, a female.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

‘Surrounded by Black queer people dancing and kissing, I felt 100% myself’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

I went to Black Pride in 2017 on a whim. It was the morning after a very messy London Pride and I was trying to ignore flashbacks of the previous night’s behaviour. (Tequila shots had facilitated some very, very public displays of affection.) I’d only had a few hours sleep when my alarm shook me awake, but I had arranged to meet my friend Adam, and I was getting a nasty reputation for always bailing on him so I knew, impending hangover or not, I had to go. I dragged myself out of bed and hopped around my room trying to locate the essentials such as my phone and dignity.
SOCIETY
Insider

Insider

495K+
Followers
30K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy