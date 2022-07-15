ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Suspect in custody after fatal hit-and-run on Woodward, police say

Detroit police say a suspect is now in custody after a fatal hit-and-run accident on Friday morning.

Police say a man in his 70s was jogging northbound on Woodward near Palmer Park when he was struck by a vehicle and killed around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, originally left the scene but reportedly turned himself in later at the 12th Precinct.

The victim had reportedly parked his car at the 12th Precinct before taking off for his run, police said, which is a common practice.

Charges have not yet been fired.

We're told the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

