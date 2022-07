SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Better Hearing Systems of Northwest Louisiana offers free ear check events in both their locations, in Bossier-City and in Shreveport. Sarah Smith, owner of Better Hearing Systems of Northwest Louisiana and a licensed audiologist, shares “we have a video otoscope so we’ll look in your ear, first of all, to make sure there’s no wax or anything in your ears nothing blocking it and you’ll actually get to see what we’re looking at on the tv screen itself so you’ll get to see in your ear and then we put you in the booth and we’ll run some hearing test.”

