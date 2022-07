Walt Mares File Photo/Gila Herald: Jerry Valenzuela of the Clifton Public Works Department uses a front-end loader to remove a great quantity of mud from an alley in South Clifton on Aug. 21, 2021. The task is an important one, particularly in South Clifton where during heavy rainfalls mud runs down from hillsides onto streets and alleys. Work such as this is among the several duties of Public Works. A ‘Yes’ vote on Prop. 400 will ensure the police, fire, and Public Works departments will not have to cut staff. Public Works also maintains the Clifton sewage treatment plant, a very vital service to Clifton residents. It ensures Clifton residents can flush their toilets without any problems occurring.

CLIFTON, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO