Emergency landing at Green Bay airport due to smoke in cockpit

By Alice Reid
 3 days ago
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A United Airlines plane flying from Portland, Oregon was diverted to Green Bay's airport for an emergency landing Friday morning.

According to Marty Piette, Director at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, there were reports of smoke in the cockpit.

The plane was able to land safely and passengers were able to get off the flight. No one was hurt.

About 130 people were aboard the plane which was originally destined for Newark, N.J. according to Piette.

wtaq.com

Cross-Country Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Green Bay Airport

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 737 passenger jet flying cross-country made an emergency landing Thursday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. Airport officials say the Boeing 737 was on its way from Portland, Oregon, to Newark, New Jersey. It landed before noon as a result of what authorities called “a declared state of emergency.”
GREEN BAY, WI
#Emergency Landing#Cockpit#Accident#Green Bay Austin
