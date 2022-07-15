Emergency landing at Green Bay airport due to smoke in cockpit

NBC 26

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A United Airlines plane flying from Portland, Oregon was diverted to Green Bay's airport for an emergency landing Friday morning.

According to Marty Piette, Director at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, there were reports of smoke in the cockpit.

The plane was able to land safely and passengers were able to get off the flight. No one was hurt.

About 130 people were aboard the plane which was originally destined for Newark, N.J. according to Piette.