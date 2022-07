Miami native Trina is grieving the loss of another family member after her 17-year-old niece was reportedly shot and killed in her hometown. According to a report WSVN 7 News aired on Wednesday, July 20, the body of the rapper's niece, who was known as "Suga" by family and friends, was found in the the area of Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City. The medical examiner and Miami Fire Rescue declared the young woman dead on the scene after they discovered a fatal gunshot wound. Family members are in the process of figuring out why she was in that area since she did not live there.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO