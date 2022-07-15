The Gold Standard! The Best Jewelry to Enhance Any Outfit

UsNow

Bring on the bling! Jewelry is the definition of a timeless accessory, and it has the power to instantly enhance any outfit. Whether it’s a gold choker or hoop earrings, it’s always fun to spice things up.

The ideal jewelry collection is well-rounded and filled with classics, and if you’re looking for a refresh, we’ve rounded up some of our current favorites below!

Gold Diamond Choker

Available in yellow gold, rose gold or white gold, this versatile and classy choker is trendy but timeless.

Get the Luna Skye – Bezel Chocker Necklace for $1,350!

Gold and Diamond Hoop Earrings

These hanging hoop earrings can enhance any ensemble, and you have your pick of yellow or rose gold. They are statement-making but simple enough to team with any other jewelry too!

Get the Luna Skye – Bezel Drip Hoop Earring for $875!

Moonstone Necklace

This gold chain necklace with a moonstone pendant is just what you need. It’s a layering hit!

Get the Saint Moran – Moonstone Luli Necklace: for $236 – save 20% off!

Hoop Earrings

These hoops are stunning thanks to eight carats of white sapphire.

Get the Saint Moran – Moonstone Luli Necklace: for $236 – save 20%!

Metal Earrings

Lisi Lerch delivered with these funky metal earrings. They come in silver or gold — and shoppers are obsessed. These the most popular Lisi Lerch style on the market!

Get the Lisi Lerch – Ginger Metal Statement Earrings for $156 – save 20%!

Beaded Earrings

These beaded earrings are swoon-worthy. They nail the ’70s vibe that’s all over the runway these days!

Get the Lisi Lerch: Neely Beaded Earrings for $156 – save 20%!

