Mets’ Friday afternoon game against Cubs rained out

CHICAGO – The Mets ran into a momentum buster Friday in the form of rain clouds.

With it already raining and precipitation in the forecast for most of the day, the Cubs postponed their scheduled afternoon game against the Mets at Wrigley Field. The game will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, with first pitches at 2:20 p.m. and 8:05 p.m.

Wrigley Field is seen covered in a tarp Getty Images

The Mets did not immediately announce their starting pitching alignment, but Taijuan Walker and Max Scherzer are scheduled to pitch in some order. Marcus Stroman was scheduled to pitch Friday for the Cubs.

The postponement comes as the Mets have won three of four games, including a series at NL East-rival Atlanta. The Mets beat the Cubs on Thursday, 8-0, behind six shutout innings from Carlos Carrasco and an offensive attack that included homers from Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso.