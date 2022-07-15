ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mets’ Friday afternoon game against Cubs rained out

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – The Mets ran into a momentum buster Friday in the form of rain clouds.

With it already raining and precipitation in the forecast for most of the day, the Cubs postponed their scheduled afternoon game against the Mets at Wrigley Field. The game will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, with first pitches at 2:20 p.m. and 8:05 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UWym_0ggymHHg00
Wrigley Field is seen covered in a tarp
Getty Images

The Mets did not immediately announce their starting pitching alignment, but Taijuan Walker and Max Scherzer are scheduled to pitch in some order. Marcus Stroman was scheduled to pitch Friday for the Cubs.

The postponement comes as the Mets have won three of four games, including a series at NL East-rival Atlanta. The Mets beat the Cubs on Thursday, 8-0, behind six shutout innings from Carlos Carrasco and an offensive attack that included homers from Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Chicago, IL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Pete Alonso
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy