Woman charged with kidnapping her 12-year-old relative

A Swan Valley man has been arrested in connection to a murder that happened at a rest stop east of Ririe. 58-year-old Randy Michael Larkin was taken into custody Friday for the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Pelton’s body was found at the rest area on May 13th. Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury Thursday and booked in the Bonneville County Jail on a $1-million bond for a first-degree murder warrant. Pelton’s body was found on May 13th at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley. Larkin is to appear in court on the charges later this week. Meanwhile, an investigation into the murder is ongoing.

16 HOURS AGO