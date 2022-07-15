Woman charged with kidnapping her 12-year-old relative
By Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS — A local woman is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping after she allegedly convinced a 12-year-old girl to run away from home. Jodi Liane Murdock, 53, was arrested on June 1 after police say she kidnapped the girl, who is her relative. Idaho Falls police were...
IDAHO FALLS – A man pleaded not guilty after allegedly shooting a man in the hand. Frederick Marshall Free, 24, was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in May, after an altercation that allegedly ended with Free shooting Austin J. Kuck, 28, in the hand. Kuck...
IDAHO FALLS — A Swan Valley man appeared in court Monday afternoon for the first time after being indicted on charges of first-degree murder. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was taken into custody on July 15 for the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14.
POCATELLO — A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kicking in another man’s car window, causing injuries after glass went into his skin. Kyler Nichols is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Pocatello...
IDAHO FALLS – An Iowa man was charged with two felonies after reportedly hitting and choking a woman and two children in Idaho Falls. John Richard Wiles, 40, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday after being charged with felony domestic violence battery and felony injury to a child. On March...
POCATELLO — A wanted registered sex offender was arrested by Pocatello police Sunday. Jonathan Jacob Ish, Jr., 41, was taken into custody just after 12:15 p.m., according to Pocatello police spokeswoman Jene Purman. Ish was wanted for violating federal probation connected to a 2014 sex crime conviction. The U.S....
BLACKFOOT — A trial set to begin next week for the Bingham County Sheriff has been vacated after the defense attorney’s request for withdrawal from the case was approved. Jury proceedings for Sheriff Craig Rowland were supposed to start Monday, July 25, but the trial has now been vacated. At a hearing Friday, defense attorney Justin Olesen’s motion for withdrawal was approved by District Judge Stephen Dunn.
IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with felony battery of a law enforcement officer. Sterling McGuire, 39, made an initial appearance after being arrested in June. According to court records, Idaho Falls Police responded to a report that a man was causing...
POCATELLO — A prank 911 call prompted a significant police response to a mobile home park in south Pocatello early Saturday morning in what authorities are calling a rare incident of swatting in Southeast Idaho. The caller, believed to be a juvenile male, called police around 5:30 a.m. to...
Cylar has been located and is safe. The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for missing juvenile Cylar Pasley, a 9-year-old male. Cylar has autism and was last seen at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the area of 1st Street between Woodruff Avenue and Hitt Road. Cylar has blond hair,...
IDAHO FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items. In a news release, the Idaho Falls Police Department said officers are investigating a burglary that happened early Friday morning at Planet Doom on 1st Street.
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man accused of threatening two people before exchanging gunfire with Pocatello police officers — two of whom suffered significant injuries — has been bound over to district court. Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, waived his preliminary hearing involving two charges of battery on an...
POCATELLO — A three-vehicle wreck sent two people to the hospital on Saturday night and temporarily shut down a busy Pocatello intersection.
The collision at East Center Street and 15th Avenue occurred around 10:15 p.m. and involved two cars and a compact SUV.
A man and a teenage girl suffered injuries in the crash and were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center, police said.
...
IDAHO FALLS – A local man accused of trafficking meth appeared in court Tuesday. Jason Lou Gneiting, 43, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of drug trafficking and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Gneiting was detained outside of his house in May, after Bonneville County Sheriff’s detectives issued...
Just after 7:30 pm last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to 113th S. near Pinehurst Dr. for a vehicle that had overturned and landed in a canal.
The vehicle had been called in by witnesses as a possible intoxicated driver just prior to it leaving the roadway and overturning into a canal full of water.
Several witnesses and arriving Deputies were able to get in...
IDAHO FALLS – A jury trial is set for a woman who is accused of forcing a 7-year-old child to take a cold shower until he experienced hypothermia. Ashlynn Richardson Bryner, 25, will stand trial on Aug. 15, after she was charged with felony injury to a child in September 2021.
For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at 797 E. 2700 N. Monteview located in Jefferson County.
