Wild video shows Staten Island crash that killed three teens

Wild video shows the moment of impact in the high-speed crash that killed three teens in Staten Island this week.

The footage, obtained by the Staten Island Advance , shows the victims’ Ford Mustang — driven by an unidentified 16-year-old boy with only a learner’s permit — moving east on Hylan Boulevard in Tottenville around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

At the Richard Avenue intersection, the Mustang was unable to avoid being struck by a 2017 GMC Yukon, heading west on the same street and making a left turn onto southbound Richard Avenue, cops said.

The Mustang briefly swerved out of view before the video shows it spinning out in the opposite lane.

The passenger side of the Mustang then slammed into a tree, causing it to split in two and ejecting both 15-year-old backseat passengers, authorities said.

The front of the Mustang then continued east on Hylan Boulevard, where it mounted the sidewalk and uprooted a small tree before striking a telephone pole and coming to a stop, cops said.

Front passenger Fernanda Gil, 16, and backseat passengers Jesie Gil and Ashley Rodriguez, 15 were killed in the crash, authorities said. The Gils were brother and sister.

The Gil siblings’ aunt and uncle told The Post early this week that the family is destroyed over their deaths.

“It’s like a nightmare,” Juan Sanchez, the teens’ uncle, said at his home.

“We’re trying right now [to plan the funeral] with someone who was helping us plan a wedding. We’ve never been in this situation.”

Rodriguez was only a week away from her Sweet 16 celebration when she was killed, her brother, Charle Cruz Gonzalez, wrote in a wrenching GoFundMe post.

“It hurts to write this. Her birthday, her sweet sixteen is next week. It was all planned out… but now she won’t experience this moment.”

The teen driver was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North in critical but stable condition.

The Yukon driver, Maher Asi-Mahmoud, 47, of Morganville, NJ, was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license.

There were no updates on the investigation Friday morning.