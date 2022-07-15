2 teens charged with carjacking woman on Belmont Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenage boys were taken into custody after carjacking a woman on Belmont Boulevard Thursday night.

Metro police reported the victim discovered the teens, 13 and 15, in the back of her Toyota Venza as she drove away from a store.

She noticed the boys in her backseat and quickly exited the vehicle, according to a release. As she ran away, the key fob was in her pocket, so the Venza became disabled. The teens then got out and ran away, according to Metro police.

Not long after the carjacking, Metro police reported a citizen at a nearby residence called police and said a young man was underneath his deck. The 13-year-old was located there and fled from Violent Crimes detectives before he was quickly apprehended, according to Metro police.

Authorities said the 15-year-old attempted to schedule a ride-share, but the driver told officers he cancelled the ride after seeing a heavy police presence in the area. Detectives reportedly searched the area where the driver was scheduled to pick up and found the 15-year-old in a wooded area.

Metro police reported during an interview with detectives, the 13-year-old admitted the pair drove a Nissan Altima, reported stolen in Clarksville, to Belmont Boulevard. The two teens decided to steal another car in fear police were following them, according to a release.

The 15-year-old was charged with felony carjacking and felony theft. The 13-year-old was charged with felony carjacking, felony theft and evading arrest.

No additional information was immediately released.

