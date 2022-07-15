ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Burgum Welcomes Presidential Disaster Declaration

By Steve Urness
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (Gov. Burgum) – Gov. Doug Burgum welcomed news that President Joe Biden has granted a presidential major disaster declaration for severe spring storms and subsequent flooding that broke precipitation records, knocked out power to more than 10,000 residents and caused more than $57 million in damage across the...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

New Directors Elected to the North Dakota Soybean Council

FARGO, ND — The North Dakota Soybean Council (NDSC) recently welcomed three new directors to its board. Their official terms began on July 1, 2022. Grand Forks soybean farmer Evan Montgomery was elected to the NDSC. He represents soybean producers in District 7: Grand Forks and Traill Counties. Montgomery has been involved with farming his entire life, and his family farm has grown soybeans since the 1980s. He also helps with his family’s livestock operation, including cows and a large horse boarding and training facility. As a graduate of North Dakota State University (NDSU), Montgomery holds a music degree in vocal performance; he sings with the Grand Forks Master Chorale and his own vocal band. He is involved with the North Dakota Farm Bureau and the Brenna Township board. He is currently the vice president of the Grand Forks Master Chorale board.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Tyler Jacobson Appointed To Outdoor Heritage Board

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Governor Burgum appointed Tyler Jacobson to serve on the North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund Advisory Board. North Dakota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund was established in 2013 as a multi-million dollar program to provide grants to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions, and nonprofit organizations, with higher priority given to projects that enhance conservation practices in this state by:
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Game & Fish Report: Spring Grouse Counts Reported

BISMARCK, N.D. (G&F) – North Dakota Game and Fish Department upland game biologists summarized the spring survey results for sharp-tailed grouse, ruffed grouse and greater sage grouse. Summaries from the spring sharp-tailed grouse census indicate a 13% decrease in the number of male grouse counted compared to last year.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy