MSNBC pundit who took up arms in Ukraine suggests US 'may have to fight' GOP

M alcolm Nance, an MSNBC pundit who took up arms to fight in Ukraine earlier this year, claimed on MSNBC that the GOP has become an insurgency that the United States may have to fight.

The author and former naval officer compared the Republican Party to terrorist groups Western forces have combated in Iraq, Syria, and Libya. He characterized 30% of the population as " white extremists " who "may have to be fought."

MSNBC ANALYST MALCOLM NANCE REVEALS HE JOINED FIGHT IN UKRAINE

"To characterize that, to understand what kind of terrorism we might be dealing with, you have to label it as white extremism because we have 30% of the population of the United States who no longer believe in the democratic norms that we established in the founding of the country," Nance said on MSNBC's Zerlina . "A year and a half ago, when I was calling this an insurgency, people were saying, 'That's crazy. This isn't an insurgency. This isn't like Iraq . It's not like Libya . It's not like Syria .' Well, it is. And it's well on its way."

Nance warned that people may need to fight "their neighbors."

"So we are well on our way to a multiyear campaign that we are already two years into this campaign where we may have to fight them, the 'they' in my title, and the 'they' in my title is those who want to kill Americans are your neighbors," he continued, referring to his new book, They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency .

The online description of Nance's book claims that former President Donald Trump's supporters are "a generational terror threat greater than either al Qaeda or the Islamic State." He also said that the "Trump Insurgency in the United States, or TITUS," is especially dangerous, "principally because Trump’s most loyal and violent foot soldiers benefit from the ultimate privilege — being white."

On April 18, Nance announced on Twitter that he had taken up arms and joined Ukraine's International Legion to fight against the Russian invasion. He revealed in an April 29 interview that he was sent to a safe house and that his main role was to raise awareness for the International Legion.

Nance announced he was returning to the U.S. on July 6.