ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Man Pulls Gun on Wing Stop Employee Because He Was Shorted One Wing

By Johnny Thrash
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don’t you just hate it when a restaurant messes your order up?. It’s bad enough when they leave onions on something when you clearly stated “no onions” when you placed your order, but it’s even worse when they leave something out altogether. I mean, it is a real pain in...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 47

SLiM
3d ago

I truly hope this guy is removed from society. Permanently! If you can't act like a human, you shouldn't live amongst them.

Reply(2)
24
onejotter
1d ago

They always short me about 3-4 wings. I try to buy from other Wingstops but I have to drive further. I’ve complained in emails but to no avail. I’m glad I left my weapons at home.

Reply
3
Amber Sones
1d ago

what's one more felony charge when you already have several. His name in prison will be "Chicken Wing" right up there with "Corn Pop".

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Wing#Violent Crime#Grand Prairie
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
Mic

A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was

It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
Newsweek

Father Shot Dead While Playing Pokémon Go With 7-Year-Old

A father in Evanston, Illinois, was fatally shot in a park Thursday while playing Pokémon Go with his young daughter, his family says. Police responded to the scene after an officer in the area heard shots just after 9 p.m. Once officers arrived at the park and provided first aid to the father, he was pronounced dead, the Evanston Police Department wrote in a news release on Friday.
EVANSTON, IL
The Independent

Two killed and four injured in shooting in Texas residential neighbourhood

Two people were killed in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, police said.The shooting, which occurred in Haltom City on Saturday evening, also injured four people, including three police officers. The injuries were not life-threatening.Responding officers returned fire at the gunman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt Rick Alexander of the Haltom Police Department. The shooter was found with a military-style weapon and a handgun, Mr Alexander said.A woman victim was found dead inside a home, and a male victim was found outside on the driveway, police said.An elderly woman who called 911 to report the incident also suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Haltom Police detective Matt Spillane told the Associated Press.The Associated Press contributed reporting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy