365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby to Discuss Leveraging The Power of Intelligent Automation for Leasing Apartments in Live Webcast

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that it has appointed Elizabeth Wylie, Ph.D, as Head of Business Development, for Australia and New Zealand. Based in Canberra, Australia, Wylie reports to Kamal Arafeh, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005020/en/ Spire Global Appoints Elizabeth Wylie as Head of Business Development for Australia and New Zealand (Photo: Business Wire) In this role, Wylie will be responsible for growing the Company’s sales operations and footprint in Australia and New Zealand. She will identify and develop new business opportunities, expand Spire’s presence in the region, lead sales and client-relationship management, and develop a network of partnerships across the private and public sectors.

