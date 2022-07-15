ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby to Discuss Leveraging The Power of Intelligent Automation for Leasing Apartments in Live Webcast

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Eliminating Redundant Tasks for Property Managers and Centralized Teams Through Automation, on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest...

aithority.com

The Associated Press

Spire Global Appoints Elizabeth Wylie as Head of Business Development for Australia and New Zealand

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that it has appointed Elizabeth Wylie, Ph.D, as Head of Business Development, for Australia and New Zealand. Based in Canberra, Australia, Wylie reports to Kamal Arafeh, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005020/en/ Spire Global Appoints Elizabeth Wylie as Head of Business Development for Australia and New Zealand (Photo: Business Wire) In this role, Wylie will be responsible for growing the Company’s sales operations and footprint in Australia and New Zealand. She will identify and develop new business opportunities, expand Spire’s presence in the region, lead sales and client-relationship management, and develop a network of partnerships across the private and public sectors.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Wanted: Supply Chain and Logistics Savants to Help Close Deals

Businesses increasingly see delivery preferences, speed of delivery, cost of delivery and inbound supply chain as competitive advantages. As a result, the role of logistics and the supply chain is fundamentally different from what it was five years ago. “It used to be looked at as a cost function; it...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Intelly Launches an Innovative Real Estate Investment Platform on 20 July 2022

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Blockchain fintech company Intelly is launching a fractional NFT (F-NFT) real estate investment platform on July 20th. Investors will be given access to property investments worldwide using Intelly’s INTL token to purchase fractional real estate assets on its decentralized real estate investment platform. Intelly has successfully completed its initial coin offering at the beginning of 2022 and established the Intelly Exchange - a liquid real estate market in which investors can trade F-NFTs priced by market participants based on the underlying asset’s profitability. The exchange will list projects from the residential, commercial, and enterprise sectors like a branded beach club or restaurant, which are tokenized via F-NFT’s, allowing investors to switch between investments in a matter of seconds, depending on their risk appetite. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005426/en/ Intelly Launches an Innovative Real Estate Investment Platform on 20 July 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKETS
Footwear News

Farfetch Teams Up With Outlier Ventures to Help Luxury Fashion Startups Develop the Metaverse

Farfetch has teamed up with metaverse brand accelerator Outlier Ventures to launch a new program designed to encourage more brands to get involved in web3 development. On Wednesday, the two companies announced a new program called Dream Assembly Base Camp. According to Farfetch, the new program is designed to provide mentorship, networking, and support to luxury fashion and lifestyle startups eager to develop the future of web3 luxury commerce.
BUSINESS
@growwithco

The 4 Types of Work Days and How They Impact Employee Performance

In a knowledge economy, workers’ creativity can drive your company’s success. Two experts offer their approaches for fostering creativity and innovation. Workers’ creativity and ability to innovate are key to your company’s success in today’s knowledge economy. Two experts offer their approaches for fostering these attributes.
SMALL BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Meet The Corporate Leaders With the Bold Plan To Hire 1 Million Black People

More than 18 months after its inception, OneTen–the initiative designed by Kenneth Frazier, retired CEO and current executive chairman of pharmaceutical giant Merck, former American Express Chairman and CEO Ken Chenault, and former Infor CEO and Chairman Charles Phillips–has been gaining momentum fulfilling pledges made by leaders of the nation’s largest companies to create 1 million family-sustaining, career-advancing jobs for Black non-degree holders over the next decade.
ECONOMY
TechSpot

FedEx will close all data centers and transition to the cloud within two years

What just happened? FedEx is going all in on cloud computing, a move that will save the Memphis, Tennessee-based transportation company an estimated $400 million annually. During FedEx's recent investor day, CIO Robert Carter said they've been working across this decade to streamline and simplify their technology and systems by moving to the cloud and eliminating monolithic applications.
MEMPHIS, TN
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. companies for career growth, according to new research

Certain signs of a good workplace are obvious — fair salaries, friendly co-workers, low quitting rates — but other "green flags" aren't as clear. Take professional development, for example, which can look different across industries, jobs and experience levels. Yet a lack of career growth opportunities is often...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

NFT brand loyalty platform Hang banks $16M from Paradigm

Web3 startup Hang is one such startup looking to build up a client base of brands and help them leverage NFTs to replace their existing membership and loyalty programs. The startup hopes that by leveraging the blockchain, users will be able to buy into and sell elite membership status, finding the market value for the perks offered by loyalty programs and build a closer relationship with the brands they frequent.
BUSINESS
TravelNoire

Meet Maurice Foley: Founder Of The Black Travel Expo

Maurice Foley is the founder of The Black Travel Expo. The event took place in Atlanta at the Marquis Marriot Hotel on June 3-4, 2022. It had over 2000 guests in attendance for its premiere. It included over 20+ panelists and speakers, 25 workshops and events, and 75 sponsors and vendors. This historic expo will be the spark for many more events to come.
ATLANTA, GA
International Business Times

Canadian Digital Marketing firm Breezemaxweb is Launching its law firm Marketing Solutions

Toronto, Canada -- Canada’s largest digital marketing and advertising service provider, Breezemaxeb, announces the launch of its Law Firm Marketing solutions across the country. The announcement is the latest in a series of new initiatives from the company as part of its industry-tailored promotion services. The other industries represented by the company with marketing and promotion services include Dental, trade, financial services, mortgage, real estate, and restaurants.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The Key to Successful Innovation? Progress Over Product

Henry Ford once said, "If I'd ask customers what they wanted, they would've told me a faster horse." Most people in the early 20th century would not have been able to envision a motorized vehicle replacing horse-drawn buggies. But they definitely knew they wanted to get from their homes to the store faster.
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Who are the Financial Leaders of Tomorrow?

You've likely heard of financial and business titans like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Jamie Dimon, Warren Buffett, and Carl Icahn. While these leaders are shaping today's financial industry, others are poised to play a pivotal role in future trends. Learn more about the most important leaders and influencers, include these top financial leaders of tomorrow.
NFL
SFGate

AMPAS Promotes Jenny Galante to Executive VP Revenue and Business Development – Film News in Brief

Jenny Galante has been promoted to executive VP of revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday. She will report directly to Kramer. In the newly-created position, she will be responsible for driving global revenue growth across plaforms including special events, member initiatives, international programs, digital platforms, the Academy Screening Room, talent development and inclusion programs, and the Academy Museum, Margaret Herrick Library, Science and Technology Council, and Academy Film Archive.
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
SMALL BUSINESS

