(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a liquor store in Detroit. Terrance Anderson Lewis, 20, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Terrance Anderson Lewis, 20, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm. Officials say the defendant and the victim, Francisco O’Neal, 48, of Detroit, knew each other and had an argument before the...

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO