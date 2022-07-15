Clarkstown police issue alert for Publisher's Clearing House scam

The Clarkstown Police Department has issued a new scam alert, and they hate to say it but, no, you didn't win a bunch of money from Publisher's Clearing House...sorry.

Officials say someone is calling the elderly and vulnerable, telling them they won a multimillion-dollar Publisher's Clearing House prize.

Then, the caller says you only have a few days to claim your winnings and you need to send cash in the mail to "pay for taxes and processing fees."

Police say don’t fall for it!

The say Publisher's Clearing House says it's aware of the scam and wants you to know it only contacts winners directly and in person.

