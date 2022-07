Hoboken and Jersey City are packed full of artistic inspiration — and one local artist took notice. For decades, artist Richard La Rovere has documented the buildings and streets of past and present Jersey City, Hoboken, and the surrounding region in his charming pen and ink drawings. Richard built a career forming an enchanting archive of architectural renderings that celebrate what Hudson County neighborhoods and business districts looked like a century ago and how they appear today. Read on to learn all about Richard La Rovere, the local Hudson County artist working to capture and preserve various spots around Hoboken + Jersey City.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO