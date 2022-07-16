New Zealand vs Ireland live stream: How to watch summer tour online and on TV today

Ireland face New Zealand in Wellington today sensing the opportunity to claim a seismic series victory.

The Irish secured a historic first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand last weekend and it sets up a mouth-watering third Test decider.

New Zealand may have thrashed Ireland in the Eden Park opener, but All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s job is on the line a year out from the World Cup.

The All Blacks have not suffered back-to-back defeats on home soil since 1998 but with New Zealand beaten in three of their last four matches, including defeat to the Irish in Dublin last November, Andy Farrell’s men have the chance to deliver a stunning series victory.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs Ireland?

The third Test will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, on Saturday 16 July at 8.05am BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event - with coverage starting at 7.30am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

New Zealand have recalled fit-again lock Sam Whitelock in a shaken-up side for Saturday’s series-deciding third test, while the Irish have made only one change, bringing in Bundee Aki for the injured Garry Ringrose.

Under huge pressure following the All Blacks’ 23-12 defeat in Dunedin last weekend, coach Ian Foster rung the changes to his starting side, while handing rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck a potential test debut off the bench.

Foster’s counterpart Andy Farrell has kept faith with the side that recorded a first-ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand and turned the tables following the 42-19 defeat in the series-opener.

New Zealand: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Sevu Reece, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. George Bower, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Scott Barrett, 7. Sam Kane (captain), 8. Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Aidan Ross, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi, 19. Akira Ioane, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Folau Fakatava, 22. Richie Mo’unga, 23. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Ireland : 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Bundee Aki, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton (captain), 9. Jamison Gibson Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan, 6. Peter O’Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris,

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Keith Earls

Odds

New Zealand win - 1/4

Draw - 25/1

Ireland win - 3/1

