Ontario police shoot and kill man they say charged at them with a knife

Ontario police fatally shot a man they say brandished a knife at them at a gas station near the Ontario Mills outlet mall.

Officers arrived about 10:45 p.m. Thursday at a Mobil gas station in the 4300 block of Ontario Mills Parkway after receiving calls about a man threatening customers with a knife and demanding money, Ontario police Officer Eliseo Guerrero said.

When police arrived and made contact with the man, he “charged” at them with a knife in his hand, Guerrero said.

Police opened fire, striking the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No customers or officers were injured in the shooting, officials said.

A string of convenience stores were robbed earlier this week, but police say this incident is not related to those crimes, in which two people were shot.

“This incident is not related to the 7-Eleven robbery suspect that is outstanding,” Guerrero said.