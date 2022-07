A Springfield man is in custody after allegedly threatening police officers… and then barricading himself inside his home for hours. Police say the incident began Sunday night as they conducted a traffic stop in the 14-hundred block of South First. As officers dealt with the traffic stop, a man on the porch of a nearby residence began yelling at officers, then went inside his home and returned with what appeared to be a firearm. The man reportedly threatened the officers, racked the weapon and raised it in the direction of officers, who took cover behind their squad cars. When backups arrived, the man went back inside the home and refused to come out.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO