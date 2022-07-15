ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Mount Sequoyah Center to host Chamber Music festival

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mount Sequoyah Center announced that it will host the “Chamber Music on the Mountain” Festival from July 18-30.

According to a press release, artistic Director Tomoko Kashiwagi will be presenting eight public performances, outreach workshops for U of A Band Camp students, and collaborations with the Arkansas Arts Academy dance students, Ozark Ballet Theater, and the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society.

The music includes “diverse styles of music including Baroque music with recorder and harpsichord, classical showpieces, romantic masterpieces as well as music with jazz and latin music influences.” The performances will also include the US premiere of a Ukrainian composition, Variations for Piano and Five String Instruments by Vasyl Barvinsky(1888-1963).

In partnership with the Ozark Ballet Theater, there will also be a ballet performance and concert at Arkansas Arts Academy that will feature graduates of the Kyiv National Ballet Academy.

CMM Summer Festival Activities:

  • 07/20 6 p.m. Grooves: Classical and Jazz Free Concert at the Fayetteville Public Library
  • 07/21 6:30 p.m. Grooves: Classical and Jazz Outreach concerts at the Thaden School (Bentonville)
  • 07/22 6:30 p.m. Friday Night on the Mountain: Food, drinks, and latin-inspired tunes at Mount Sequoyah
  • 07/23 7 p.m. Chamber Music: Formal concert in beautiful Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah
  • 07/24 1 p.m. Spotlight Concert: Diverse performance opportunity for NWA musicians
  • 07/28 6:30 p.m. Heart Touching Music and Ballet: A dual concert and ballet at Arkansas Arts Academy
  • 07/29 6:30 p.m. Friday Night on the Mountain: Wood-fired pizzas and concert at the Ozark Smokehouse
  • 07/30 7 p.m. Chamber Music: Final formal concert at beautiful Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah

Tickets are $20 for adults and include one free child admission. An additional child ticket is $10. For individual tickets or a full festival pass visit: Mount Sequoyah Center – Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival 2022, Music that Moves Us (networkforgood.com).

Visiting Resident Musicians will include: Flute: Daniel Velasco, Clarinet/Recorder: Trevor Stewart, Trombone: Cory Mixdorf, Violin: Charlotte Crosmer, Meredith Maddox Hicks, Viola: Timothy MacDuff, Cello: Herine Coetzee Koschak, Bass: Jarrett Bastow, Piano/Harpsichord: Tomoko Kashiwagi.

