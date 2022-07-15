Tony Romo Makes Prediction for Steelers’ Quarterback Battle

The CBS NFL analyst thinks one of the QBs has a major edge.

The Steelers have yet to announce who their starting quarterback will be Week 1 vs. the Bengals.

This is the first season that Pittsburgh will have a new starting quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season in 2004. The Steelers have options for the role after they signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett in the offseason. They already had veteran backup Mason Rudolph on the roster.

Former NFL quarterback and CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was asked who he thought would start in the black and yellow on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Cincinnati, and he believes Trubisky has the edge.

“I think you’ll see Trubisky start,” Romo said on The Zach Gelb Show . “I mean like once you’ve been in the league for a while, you have such an advantage over someone else coming in learning a system. I mean it’s really hard for a youngster to learn. When you have a guy who’s been in the league for three or four years, I mean he has a very big advantage on just terminology, communication in the huddle, just overall. That’ll be tough I think to start by that point but doesn’t mean that he can’t later on.”

Trubisky started four seasons while playing for the Bears from 2017–20. He spent last season playing backup for Josh Allen for the Bills.

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward noted this week that he sees Trubisky as their “QB1” during training camp.

After taking Pickett in the draft, Mike Tomlin said all three quarterbacks would have a chance to win the job. Trubisky may well be the leader, but depending on how he performs, Pickett could take over as a rookie. Tomlin and the team have not confirmed who will be starting at this point, though.

