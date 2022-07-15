ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tony Romo Makes Prediction for Steelers’ Quarterback Battle

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCYXw_0ggyeaZh00

The CBS NFL analyst thinks one of the QBs has a major edge.

The Steelers have yet to announce who their starting quarterback will be Week 1 vs. the Bengals.

This is the first season that Pittsburgh will have a new starting quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season in 2004. The Steelers have options for the role after they signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett in the offseason. They already had veteran backup Mason Rudolph on the roster.

Former NFL quarterback and CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was asked who he thought would start in the black and yellow on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Cincinnati, and he believes Trubisky has the edge.

“I think you’ll see Trubisky start,” Romo said on The Zach Gelb Show . “I mean like once you’ve been in the league for a while, you have such an advantage over someone else coming in learning a system. I mean it’s really hard for a youngster to learn. When you have a guy who’s been in the league for three or four years, I mean he has a very big advantage on just terminology, communication in the huddle, just overall. That’ll be tough I think to start by that point but doesn’t mean that he can’t later on.”

Trubisky started four seasons while playing for the Bears from 2017–20. He spent last season playing backup for Josh Allen for the Bills.

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward noted this week that he sees Trubisky as their “QB1” during training camp.

After taking Pickett in the draft, Mike Tomlin said all three quarterbacks would have a chance to win the job. Trubisky may well be the leader, but depending on how he performs, Pickett could take over as a rookie. Tomlin and the team have not confirmed who will be starting at this point, though.

Watch NFL games all fall with fuboTV: Start a trial today!

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Has 7-Word Message Before Season

It's safe to say Bill Belichick's girlfriend has mixed feelings about football season coming up. On one hand, Linda Holliday is sad, because it means less time around the New England Patriots head coach. However, on the other hand, football is obviously a deep love for Belichick and something Holliday cares for, too.
NFL
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Says 1 Current Quarterback "Deserved Better"

During a recent episode of ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson shared his thoughts on Matt Ryan's future with the Indianapolis Colts. Johnson is relieved that Ryan will suit up for the Colts because he believes the veteran signal-caller "deserved better" from his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Mason, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested in his native Tampa Friday night after allegedly threatening to shoot two off-duty police officers. According to WTSP.com, Charles, 31, was driving one of two cars attempting to park in the same spot in Ybor City. After Charles lost out on the spot, he reportedly approached the driver's side of the other vehicle and brandished a weapon.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tony Romo On Troy Aikman Deal: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster Tony Romo knows a thing or two about landing a huge contract. Romo landed one during his playing days with the Dallas Cowboys. He's landed one in broadcasting, too. The former NFL star is reportedly making close to $18 million per season at CBS...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Bengals#Cbs Nfl
SaintsNewsNetwork

Jameis Winston Takes Command

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has evolved into the team's unquestioned leader. Whether in Metairie at the team's headquarters, inside the locker room, or on NFL battlefields, the Saints are Winston's team. A good leader must establish a rapport with fellow combatants away from home. A good leader knows...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Is Ravens' Lamar Jackson a victim of 'ridiculous' narrative?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can't seem to catch a break. In the aftermath of being excluded from the top-10 QBs by an ESPN poll surveying NFL personnel, the former MVP caught more flak from ex-Ravens safety Bernard Pollard. Notably, Pollard said that he believes no top wide receivers will go to Baltimore while Jackson is at the helm because he's "not able to make the throws."
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Plan At Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have a plan in place if Deshaun Watson gets a lengthy suspension. Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are planning to sign a quarterback to backup Jacoby Brissett if the long Watson suspension comes to pass. That shows that the team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys QB Comments On Dak Prescott’s Potential

It doesn’t look good that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott only has one playoff victory in four games. They had a golden opportunity last season when they had the home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. Unfortunately, their offense faltered against the San Francisco...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy