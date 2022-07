MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The crime of shoplifting is a problem plaguing the entire country, and recent statistics show the problem is growing. According to a study from Business.org, 54% of small businesses across the United States reported an increase in shoplifting, and 23% say it occurs daily. Madison is no exception, with the Madison Police Department tracking over 5,200 theft offenses in Madison in each of the past three years.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO