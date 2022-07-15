ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Sentencing for man found guilty of murder in Rogers County put on hold

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Sentencing for a man found guilty of murder in Rogers County is on hold after an investigation was initiated into misconduct during court proceedings.

On Thursday, sentencing for Robert Kraft was postponed after the court was informed about an incident in the Rogers County Attorney General’s Office and misconduct had occurred.

FOX23 reported on Wednesday that two prosecutors in the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office were suspended during an investigation into recent behavior that could have possibly violated state law during a recent murder trial.

The investigation, according to a letter Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard sent to the Oklahoma Attorney Generals Office, centers around an incident that happened on July 7 where Lead Criminal Prosecutor Isaac Shields and fellow Assistant District Attorney George Gibbs, Jr. observed what were supposed to be private jury deliberations.

FOX23 confirmed through sources the trial being held was for Kraft who was found guilty of killing a man in Oologah in 2018 during a fight over a woman.

In the letter, Ballard states the jury in the trial was deliberating in a room that had security cameras in it, and according to the judge presiding over the case, Shields and Gibbs went into a courthouse security office and observed jury deliberations. The room had only visual monitoring equipment and not audio.

The investigation has been turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

Kraft’s attorney requested the state inform them of who will be handling the issue. A status conference is scheduled for August 18, before sentencing proceeds.

