BATON ROUGE - A dispatcher with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office was arrested on abuse charges after she allegedly bit and kicked a man in a fight over a child. Deputies arrested Bria Hunt, 24, after they responded to a home on reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, a man got into an argument about Hunt needing to leave the home, at which point she tried to leave with their child.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO