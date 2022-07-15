ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Hillwood leases more than 493,000 square feet in development of industrial warehouse

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
Alliance Center North is an industrial development north of Fort Worth. Hillwood Development Co.

Contract beverage producer Carolina Beverage Group is doubling its presence in the Fort Worth market. The company signed a lease with Hillwood Development Co. for more than 493,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space within AllianceTexas.

Construction on the new property, Alliance Center North 9, began in December, and developers expect completion by fall of this year. Operations for the warehouse, in Denton County on the southeast corner of North Beach Street and Litsey Road, will begin immediately once the building is complete, according to the development company.

The North Carolina-based beverage group produces, packages and distributes sparkling waters, soft drinks, beer, juices and teas through high-speed bottling and filling manufacturing. AllianceTexas is already home to the company’s 400,000-square-foot distribution hub, less than five miles from the new warehouse development.

An industrial warehouse is under construction for contract beverage producer Carolina Beverage Group in AllianceTexas. Hillwood Development Co.

AllianceTexas is a 27,000-acre mixed-use, master-planned community created by Hillwood with more than 550 companies and major warehouses for Amazon, Walmart, Coca-Cola and others. The property has a variety of residential living options with shopping, entertainment, dining and medical options totaling nearly 4 million square feet.

Since its opening, AllianceTexas has created 63,000 direct jobs and generated more than $100 billion in economic impact.

Carolina Beverage Group does not yet have an estimate for the number of jobs the new warehouse will create.

Alliance Center North 9 will include 60-foot loading bays, 36-foot clear heights and two truck courts at 135 feet and 185 feet tall. Construction on the facility began as part of the company’s speculative development program based on expected demand for greater industrial warehouse space.

Based on Hillwood’s goal of keeping 1 million square feet of speculative space on hand, there will be future products in the pipeline, the company said. Hillwood plans to share new information about these projects in the coming weeks, the company said.

The warehouse is just over three miles from Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport and nearby several of Alliance’s logistics amenities, including FedEx, Amazon and UPS hubs.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

