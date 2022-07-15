ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes stars in ‘Coors Light’ commercial, sidesteps NFL beer rule using loophole

By Juan Cisneros
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9b32_0ggyb6Tt00
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Read More

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Coors Light’s latest ad starring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes features a creative way to promote the adult beverage, despite league rules against it.

In the new ad, Mahomes debuts a new item: The Coors Light, a flashlight with Coors Light branding, but no beverage inside.

“It’s a flashlight, not a beer,” the narrator says in the ad, which Mahomes shared on Twitter.

The ad shows Mahomes pull the flashlight out of the fridge and handle it like a beverage.

“Nothing beats the sturdy feeling of The Coors Light in your hand. The Coors Light is 100% flashlight and 0% adult beverage. It’s perfect for camping trips or those warm summer nights spent with great friends,” the announcer continues.

The ad ends with the 2018 NFL MVP opening the flashlight to the sound of a can opening, turning the flashlight over and pouring out the batteries.

The NFL’s current regulations prohibit players from directly endorsing alcoholic beverages, but the policy was relaxed in 2019, according to a leaked email obtained by Mark Burns from the Morning Consult.

Morning Consult added that the following limitations would apply, citing sources familiar with the then-new guidelines.

  • Companies could only use active players
  • The ads cannot imply the players are endorsing the product
  • The creative materials must use only licensed Associated Press action shots of players in uniform

Mahomes’ involvement solely features him with the flashlight, which also has the logo of his “15 and the Mahomies” foundation on the side. Proceeds from the $15 flashlight will benefit the foundation.

It’s no secret that Mahomes has a sponsorship with Coors Light, as his likeness has been featured in several ads. He also served personalized bottles of the beer, which featured his and his wife Brittany’s faces, during their wedding weekend. And during a charity golf match in June, when he teamed up with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to face Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, he name-dropped Coors, calling it his “swing juice” to help him perform on the course.

Coors Light was also a sponsor for his charity golf tournament every summer, and for his involvement with the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Controversial Madden Rating

Tom Brady brought the jokes to Twitter on Monday when it came to the madden ratings. A lot of fans are up in arms about the ratings, specifically when it comes to the receivers. Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase wasn't one of the 10 highest-rated receivers for this year's game, despite being one of the best at his position last year.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Beer#American Football#Coors Light#Kansas City Chiefs#Mvp#Associated Press
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

3 arrested in murder-for-hire deal in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested three people who they say were involved in a murder-for-hire deal. Detectives say 45-year-old Martin Trujillo wanted revenge against 46-year-old Gary Escareno after they had a falling out during a rental assistance scheme and Trujillo refused to pay Escareno his share of the money. They say Escareno later robbed Trujillo.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bodies pulled from pond identified as missing Indianapolis man, 3 children

INDIANAPOLIS — The four bodies pulled from a pond on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

BCSO: Human remains discovered in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded Wednesday to a rural area regarding the finding of possible human remains. Sheriff Trace Hendricks says that when deputies arrived, they met with a property surveyor who had been contracted to survey the tract of land. While conducting his survey, he […]
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy