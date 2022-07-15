ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Chief Meteorologist John Harris talks weather with STEAM campers

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xg3Rh_0ggyamJF00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris joined the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Friday morning for the organization’s 2022 STEAM Camp.

As detailed on the PPHM website, the STEAM Camp ran from Tuesday through Friday, and aimed to immerse campers from around seven to 11 years old in “stimulating, hands-on projects focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.” The campers were meant to be exposed to STEAM as it relates to day-to-day life and various careers, and encouraged to think critically and collaborate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3rMT_0ggyamJF00

The final day of the camp began at 9 a.m. Friday, and during the camp, Harris met with multiple groups at the Canyon facility in order to discuss meteorology.

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Extreme Heat: City of Amarillo cancels events, closes facilities early on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said extreme heat and high temperatures are closing some facilities and canceling events tomorrow. Two events, hosted by Parks and Recreation, will be canceled on Tuesday, which are Starlight Theater at Sam Houston Park and Outdoor Recreation Programs at Glenwood, Memorial, Sam Houston and Cityview parks.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Why Is Everyone In Amarillo So Impatient?

So look, I don't profess to have the most patience when it comes to things. I can admit that. Having kids and coaching youth baseball is something that really taught me HOW to have patience, and because of that, I'm starting to realize just how impatient other people can be.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Campers#Historical Museum#Weather#Kamr Local 4 News#Pphm
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Restaurant Gets Added to Texas Monthly Dining Guide

We know it already. Amarillo has a lot of great restaurants. It's hard to pick where to go for lunch or dinner because we have so many great places to choose from. Texas Monthly likes to help with that decision. They keep a dining guide. If you are looking for places to eat as you drive around our great state you can just search the city in the guide and get a suggestion.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Bad News For Palo Duro Canyon Trail Walkers

Summertime is all about fun and excursions, whether by yourself or with the family. It also means the heat kicks it up another notch, and sometimes those temps get to extreme numbers. It wasn't long ago that we had some crazy numbers popping up on that thermostat. Temps were reaching...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo files ‘Security Against Suit’ motion in Civic Center litigation

UPDATE (5:17 p.m.) In a statement to MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said the following regarding the most recent development in the Civic Center Complex litigation: “In this volatile environment of rising construction costs and interest rates, any action that delays a building project creates a substantial risk of costs increasing. On Friday, the City […]
AMARILLO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

That Weird Animal Seen Near Amarillo & El Paso Is Now In Kentucky

That weird alien-like creature caught on camera near the Amarillo Zoo and then near El Paso has now been spotted in Kentucky. A home surveillance camera captured a new video shared on Twitter of an unidentified alien creature in Kentucky, and the footage is giving us all kinds of "El Cucuy" vibes.
canyonnews.com

Obit: Tyler Michael Lueb

Tyler Michael Lueb, 28, of Canyon, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Memorial services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Legacy Hall, located inside the Jack B. Kelley student center on the WTAMU campus. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.Tyler Michael Lueb was born on March 3, 1994 in Amarillo, Texas. Growing up Tyler was involved in Boy Scouts and advanced to Life Scout. He enjoyed playing soccer as a child. Tyler played tennis in high school and played the clarinet and multiple percussion instruments in the Soaring Pride Band. He was the Vice President of the Anime Club and a member of the Tech Club. He was a 2012 graduate of Canyon High School and attended West Texas A&M University from 2012-2013 majoring in Computer Science.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy