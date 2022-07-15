Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals prediction Fri., 7/15: Can we trust Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Another classic case of reducing the juice. The Royals embarrassed the Blue Jays last night, defeating them without 10 of their regular players. Can we trust Toronto to bounce back tonight? Here's my Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals best bet.

Blue Jays vs. Royals Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds

Date: July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 pm ET

7:07 pm ET Where to Watch: MLB.TV

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction

1u - Alek Manoah To Record A Win (-140) (Bet $140 to win $100)

I see this for -143 on Caesars as well and would definitely play there as well. If you're in NJ, you can get -120 at Bet365. The Blue Jays are -340 favorites for a reason. They should win this game. Manoah has pitched 5+ innings in 17/17 games this year. Toronto should be embarrassed after losing 3-1 to one of the worst teams I’ve seen on paper. They get a chance at redemption today, and I don’t see them losing two in a row to this triple-A-looking Royals team.

Kansas City couldn’t bring nearly 40% of their players to Toronto because they’re unvaccinated. Players like Benintendi, Merrifield, and Dozier couldn’t make the trip, and they’re vital parts of this team.

Toronto is at home, where they are 27-19. When Manoah pitches, they have won 10 of his 17 starts. Nine of those 10 wins are recorded wins. We just need him to go 5+ innings and leave with the lead.

For him to get run support, the bats will have to get to Greinke. The 38-year-old has allowed 29 runs over his last 8 games, which is good for 3.62 runs an outing. That isn’t great, considering he averages about 5 innings per outing.

These Blue Jays bats hit a lifetime .267 against Greinke, which is great, and Manoah has already pitched against Kansas City and shut them out through six innings. The Blue Jays have the better pitcher and better bats.

Lastly, Kansas City has the 4th worst bullpen in the league in terms of ERA. If Manoah qualifies for a win, I think the offense can help give him a bigger cushion later in the game. Betting this or double result is the move when the odds are over -300. Manoah has been one of our boys, and we go with him again!