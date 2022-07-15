ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals prediction Fri., 7/15: Can we trust Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays?

Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0Xgj_0ggyXlST00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Another classic case of reducing the juice. The Royals embarrassed the Blue Jays last night, defeating them without 10 of their regular players. Can we trust Toronto to bounce back tonight? Here's my Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals best bet.

Blue Jays vs. Royals Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds

  • Date: July 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:07 pm ET
  • Where to Watch: MLB.TV

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction

1u - Alek Manoah To Record A Win (-140) (Bet $140 to win $100)

*Odds Available at PointsBet*

I see this for -143 on Caesars as well and would definitely play there as well. If you're in NJ, you can get -120 at Bet365. The Blue Jays are -340 favorites for a reason. They should win this game. Manoah has pitched 5+ innings in 17/17 games this year. Toronto should be embarrassed after losing 3-1 to one of the worst teams I’ve seen on paper. They get a chance at redemption today, and I don’t see them losing two in a row to this triple-A-looking Royals team.

Kansas City couldn’t bring nearly 40% of their players to Toronto because they’re unvaccinated. Players like Benintendi, Merrifield, and Dozier couldn’t make the trip, and they’re vital parts of this team.

Toronto is at home, where they are 27-19. When Manoah pitches, they have won 10 of his 17 starts. Nine of those 10 wins are recorded wins. We just need him to go 5+ innings and leave with the lead.

For him to get run support, the bats will have to get to Greinke. The 38-year-old has allowed 29 runs over his last 8 games, which is good for 3.62 runs an outing. That isn’t great, considering he averages about 5 innings per outing.

These Blue Jays bats hit a lifetime .267 against Greinke, which is great, and Manoah has already pitched against Kansas City and shut them out through six innings. The Blue Jays have the better pitcher and better bats.

Lastly, Kansas City has the 4th worst bullpen in the league in terms of ERA. If Manoah qualifies for a win, I think the offense can help give him a bigger cushion later in the game. Betting this or double result is the move when the odds are over -300. Manoah has been one of our boys, and we go with him again!

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

TRADE: Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Make A Deal

Yankees: "The New York Yankees announced that they have acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations." Wade had previously been on the Yankees for the first five seasons of his MLB career prior to...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a Joey Gallo problem at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have instilled plenty of faith in slugger Joey Gallo, but he hasn’t reciprocated. Gallo has struggled considerably this season to produce on offense, recording a season average of .161 in the batter’s box, hosting a 28.6% on-base rate and .327 slugging percentage, the worst in his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Sign 2 Players And Waive 2 Players

Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Darius Days and guard Marcus Garrett to two-way contracts. Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart have been waived." Mulder played two games for the Heat last season, and 15 games for the Orlando Magic. The first two seasons of his career he played...
NBA
Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: LeBron James goes viral for dunk during Drew League game

LeBron James put on a show Saturday during his first Drew League game since 2011. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that James would be a participant in the annual offseason pro-am competition on Saturday. After a disappointing 33-49 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the 37-year-old did not appear to have any rust while suiting up for the MMV Cheaters in their game against the Black Pearl Elite.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Yardbarker

Penguins Had a Trade Fall Through at the NHL Draft

The NHL Draft floor is the closest thing to the wild west in the NHL and is a breeding ground for hockey trades. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins were close on a deal to send out one of their defenseman at this year's Draft in Montreal. "Someone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#The Blue Jays#Pointsbet#Caesars
Yardbarker

Juan Soto next team odds: Yankees given a 40% chance to land Soto

Juan Soto turned down a $440 million contract with the Washington Nationals. Now, he will likely be traded. Here's a look at the Juan Soto Next Team odds. After the 2018 season, the Washington Nationals lost their superstar, Bryce Harper to free agency. They would win the World Series the following year but now just a few years later find themselves in a pinch as Juan Soto, their current star, rejected a $440 million contract extension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
Yardbarker

Why the Jets Must Trade For Orlando Brown Jr.

It is time for Joe Douglas to make a commitment to Zach Wilson. A commitment of protecting him. The second-year quarterback was the third most sacked signal caller in the NFL last season (44 sacks), he came up hobbling two other times and missed the better part of four games with a knee injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Miami Heat Could Make A Move For Kyrie Irving: "Miami Could Make Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, And Max Strus Available As Well As A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And A Second-Round Pick.”

The Miami Heat have been among the most active teams this offseason, and it's no wonder why. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, they have an experienced and star-studded core that has already made a trip to the Finals. With the addition of Kevin Durant (a player the Heat have...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy