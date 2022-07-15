ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater police question three people after woman’s body left at ER

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Stillwater Police Department

STILLWATER, Okla. — Officers with the Stillwater Police Department are interviewing three people after a woman’s body was dropped off at the emergency room at Stillwater Medical Center.

The woman was dropped off before 10 a.m. Friday morning.

A security officer patrolling the parking lot spotted the dark-colored SUV and followed it. Officers were able to stop the car and take the three people into custody.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police, firefighters at car crash in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police and firefighters are at a car crash Monday morning in south Tulsa. The crash is on East 51st Street South, just west of South Memorial Drive. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic delays are possible in the area. Stay up to...
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrest woman for DUI following fatality collision

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman has been arrested after driving under the influence (DUI) and hitting another car, killing the driver on Thursday. Oklahoma City police responded to NE 70th and N. Laird in reference to a collision involving two cars. The victim was driving a Jeep, heading...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City man in critical condition following accident

BILLINGS — A Ponca City man is in critical condition following a DUI accident reported at 11:29 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 in the northbound lanes near mile marker 207 northeast of Billings. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not released the name of the 43-year-old motorcyclist pending notification of...
BILLINGS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Downtown Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said they...
KTEN.com

Two weekend drownings at Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating two weekend drowning incidents at Lake Murray. Officials said Oklahoma City resident Lisandro Joel Collzao Perez, 36, went into the water to save his son on Saturday. Witnesses said Perez was able to push a flotation device to his son, but then went under and did not resurface.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City Man in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash

A Ponca City man is in critical condition after colliding with a parked car on Sunday, July 17 at approximately 11:20 pm on northbound I-35 near mile marker 207, approximately 3 miles north and 5.5 miles east of Billings in Noble County. A 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by (name...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs July 15-17

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:25 a.m. police responded to Lake Ponca for an intoxicated male on a picnic table yelling. At 1:12 a.m. police responded to the Comfort Inn for a report of a male passed out. The subject woke up and went to his room.
PONCA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: 1 Injured Following Shooting In NW OKC

One person is injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Police said. The incident happened near the Broadway Extension between West Wilshire Boulevard and West Britton Road. Police said that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There isn't any suspect information...
News On 6

Brother, Sister Arrested For Larceny By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested a brother and sister for allegedly stealing a generator, weed eater and chainsaw from a Tulsa residence. Police said the homeowner alerted them Friday morning that the equipment had been stolen and found the generator on Facebook Marketplace later that day. They say they arranged a meetup...
TULSA, OK
