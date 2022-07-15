Fuji Film sells Upstate location, saves over 300 jobs

A company that has been a mainstay in this area's business community has announced the sale of its Upstate facility. Fuji Film has operated in the Upstate for over 3 decades and had previously announced it was closing its Greenwood location this fall. The company has now announced that it has sold that facility to a real estate company.

The silver lining in that announcement is that the over 300 workers at the Fuji facility in Greenwood, will get to keep their jobs according to according to the media release. Phoenix Investors is a commercial real estate firm based in Wisconsin. The terms of the sale have not yet been disclosed.