ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio man thanked with court summons after saving dog locked in home

By Stan Boney
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGwi0_0ggyVYQy00

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty man thought he was helping a dog in need only later to find out he had been summoned to appear in court and could face charges for animal cruelty. In the end, it was a mistake and misunderstanding but for a while it had the man concerned that he’d be charged with something he didn’t do.

Liberty’s Tim Monroe Thursday afternoon showed his neighbor’s house on Keefer Road, where on Tuesday, July 5 he rescued an older Golden Retriever named Santos who was trapped in a small bathroom.

“And I could hear ‘roo, roo, roo, roo.’ And I said this dog hasn’t moved from when I heard it the other day,” said Monroe.

After learning the man living in the house was arrested and jailed, Monroe tracked down a key and entered the house which Monroe said was in deplorable condition.

“I put on a homemade hazmat suit, went in and found the dog in that squalor bathroom locked in, got the dog out, gave it some food, water,” said Monroe.

He also contacted the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County who on July 6 sent an investigator.

“In essence, she said you have to care for the dog until the process plays out, and at that point, I said, ‘I never said I would take care of this dog,’ and she said, ‘Well that’s the law. You have to take care of it,’ and I said, ‘I’m not taking care of this dog beyond what I did,’ and she said, ‘Well you could be charged,'” said Monroe.

Animal Welfare later served Monroe with a notice of impound for a suspected violation of cruelty to companion animals. He was then notified that a criminal case had been filed against him in Girard Municipal Court and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.

The prosecutor for Animal Welfare League said filing the case as criminal was a mistake. The hearing is to determine if anyone has an interest in the dog and if not, Animal Welfare will take over ownership. Monroe has now been told he doesn’t even have to show up.

“I would think there could be a simpler method for them to resolve issues like this for people like myself, and I’m sure there’s many of them out there that see an animal in distress or know about an animal that’s being abused and they want to do the right thing,” said Monroe.

Even though Monroe has been told he does not have to appear Friday morning in Girard Municipal Court, he’s yet to decide if he’s going to do so.

Comments / 33

Clark Kent
3d ago

okay here we go so now if I see a dog in distress and I help that dog out you mean to tell me they could charge me for animal cruelty because I didn't want to take further action to help the dog or cat. this is why people are not going to put their self in this predicament.

Reply(1)
24
NotThe1
3d ago

definitely don't know how they could charge this man if it wasn't his dog he was just helping him! I think they made the right decision to drop charges

Reply(1)
21
Brennie
3d ago

Charges or not..court or not I would've gotten that dog out to. He did the right thing. 😊😍

Reply
23
Related
13abc.com

U.S. Marshals searching for NW Ohio man accused of rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for help finding a man accused of rape. The agency said it is looking for Jacob Timothy Hamilton, 43. He is wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office after he was indicted for rape and gross sexual imposition.
TOLEDO, OH
WYFF4.com

VIDEO: Ohio couple celebrates their 100th birthday together

HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio couple who just celebrated 79 years of marriage is celebrating another milestone. Hubert and June Malicote celebrated their 100th birthday together with a joint party on Friday. Guests included loved ones and friends. The Malicotes aren't just husband and wife, they are also best...
HAMILTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio building collapses, no injuries reported

Columbus Fire confirmed that a building on the east side partially collapsed Monday afternoon. Second officer on trial tied to 2020 Columbus protests. Woman killed in east Columbus shooting remembered …. The Intel Impact. Jury begins deliberations in Charles Castle trial. Save on back to school supplies. Local non-profit Halt...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Lawsuit targets group for ‘fishy’ business in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit has been filed against four people who Ohio Attorney General David Yost said ran a fishing lure business that didn’t deliver what they promised and signed people up for a service they never asked for. The lawsuit names Cole Dockery, Jakob Schoenauer,...
NBC4 Columbus

Mental health or substance abuse crisis? Call 988

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s new 988 number for those experiencing mental health or addiction crises is up and running. Launched on Saturday, Ohioans dealing with a mental health or substance abuse emergency can now dial or text 988 to get connected with a licensed counselor — a move aimed at expanding access to care while eliminating the hassle of punching in, and remembering, the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Cruelty#Companion Animals#Court Summons#Hazmat Suit
WTRF- 7News

Ohio parents allegedly gave child monthly allowance of weed

(WTRF) Two parents in Ohio have been charged after they allegedly provided drugs to their 13-year-old. 39-year-old Troyt Suttles and his wife Kristina, of Muskingum County, are facing multiple charges after their child showed up to school with bloodshot eyes. The child allegedly told officials her eyes were bloodshot because...
Travel Maven

9 Ohio Dishes You Have to Try Before You Die

From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, all of the restaurants on this list serve delicious mouth-watering foods that are very specific to the state of Ohio and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 iconic Ohio foods that every resident of the Buckeye State needs to indulge in at least once in their lives.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Filmmaker Makes Queer Answer to the Slasher

Sometimes it feels like there are more horror films produced every year than everything else combined. Is it possible to say something fresh?. Ohio filmmaker Roger Conners believes it is, and he hopes to be the one to say it with his planned upcoming feature, Meat. “It’s the queer answer...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Cleveland.com

Would I have survived my unborn twins’ death in utero under Ohio’s current law?

On Sept. 10, 2001, I was scheduled for a medically necessary procedure known as a D&C (for dilation & curretage). I had been pregnant for approximately eight weeks with twins when the first embryo miscarried. By 10 weeks, the second embryo had died but remained inside my uterus. After consulting with my doctor, I made a critical health care decision -- I decided to have the D&C, a procedure to remove the remaining tissue and prevent serious complications or life-threatening infection.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
iheart.com

Ohio man's body recovered after attempted rescue of drowning child

SOUTH HAVEN (WOOD-AM) - Dive teams have recovered the body of a 33-year-old Ohio man about 50 yards from the North Pier in South Haven. Anthony Diehl drowned while trying to save a 7-year-old boy from Texas. The child also died Wednesday night. Diehl body was found yesterday after 1...
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy