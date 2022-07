Verona Volunteer Fire Company will host its inaugural spaghetti dinner fundraiser and open house from 4-7 p.m. July 30 at the station, 465 Parker St. Plates are $12 and include pasta, salad, bread, dessert and a drink. People can also tour the station and check out some of the equipment. Firefighters are also collecting toys for Toys for Tots as part of the department’s Christmas in July program. Toys can be dropped off during the open house or at the station between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 23 and July 30. Call 412-828-3060 for more information.

VERONA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO