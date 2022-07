HAMPTON TWP, MI — A Saginaw County grandfather has died after trying to rescue his grandson who went overboard into the Saginaw Bay during a family fishing excursion. At 4:07 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, Bay County Central Dispatch received a call from a 9-year-old boy saying his 3-year-old brother had fallen into the water while they were fishing on a 17-foot boat about two and a half miles northeast of the Finn Road Boat Launch in Hampton Township. The older boy told dispatchers his 32-year-old father and 62-year-old jumped in the water to save the child, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.

