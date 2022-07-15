ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man Spinoff Madame Web Adds Parks and Rec Star Adam Scott

By Aaron Perine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParks and Recreation star Adam Scott is joining Sony's Madame Web movie. Deadline reports that the actor will link up with Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, and Celeste O'Connor for the Sony movie. Not a lot is known about the project at this time. Yesterday, reports of the film's time period lit...

Barbie Movie Star Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Hari Nef has wrapped on the upcoming Barbie movie. On Saturday, Neff took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with various members of the film's cast and crew celebrating the milestone with the caption "it's a wrap for the Doll! To Barbieland." Nef's co-star Ana Cruz Kayne also shared the photo with the caption "That's a wrap, y'all."
Dune: Part Two Announces Production Start With Photo

Years after production wrapped on Dune, the sequel Dune: Part Two is set to finally move into production, with the film's official Twitter account confirming that shooting has officially begun on the Denis Villeneuve film. This marks a significant milestone for the franchise, as the first film landed in theaters without official confirmation that it would be getting a sequel, despite Villeneuve making it clear that he was only adapting the first half of the Frank Herbert novel for the debut film. Luckily, Dune was both a critical and financial success, resulting in the announcement that Dune: Part Two would be hitting theaters on November 17, 2023.
Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Confirms Dwayne Johnson Easter Egg

If you thought the closing moments of Thor: Love and Thunder included a little tribute to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you'd be right. Saturday, Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi confirmed his character Korg's partner was named Dwayne after the wrestler-turned-blockbuster superstar. "No coincidence baby," the filmmaker tweeted alongside a...
Ms. Marvel Directors Share What They'd Want to Explore in Season 2

Ms. Marvel has made an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, with the Disney+ exclusive series delighting and entertaining fans week after week. The show chronicled the origin story of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), before setting her off on a journey that will include a big-screen debut in next year's The Marvels. One of the biggest questions surrounding Kamala's future has been whether or not there's going to be a Season 2 of Ms. Marvel, as that has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios. While we'll have to wait and see if a second season does end up happening, directors and executive producers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi are excited about the possibilities in store.
Ironheart Actor Confirms Filming Start: "Sh-t's Fire"

Filming for Ironheart is officially underway, with the show's biggest names having either been spotted on set or confirmed their involvement through social media posts. Earlier this month, Dominique Thorne was spotted on set as the eponymous superhero and Monday, Anthony Ramos confirmed he's also started filming his role. "We...
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
The Walking Dead Showrunner Previews Daryl and Carol's Roles in Last Episodes

The Walking Dead may have started with Rick Grimes, but it will finish with Daryl and Carol. The characters played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are the only walker apocalypse survivors to appear on all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the last eight episodes airing this October on AMC. But before the zombie drama rides into the sunset — and before Reedus rides solo in the Daryl Dixon spinoff that will no longer co-star McBride — Daryl and Carol are ride or die when our heroes lead the charge against the Commonwealth.
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Adds New Amsterdam Star

Earlier this week, Hulu released a new teaser for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid's Tale giving us a chilling look at what's to come when the series returns this fall, and now we're getting even more information about the upcoming season and a new face that's joining the cast. According to TVLine, New Amsterdam star Genevieve Angelson has joined the cast for Season 5, and she may be a serious threat not only for June (Elisabeth Moss) but for the women of Canada in the series as well.
Marvel Artists Reveals Concept Art for Starfox's New Costume

Starfox is returning to the Marvel Universe in the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals crossover Judgment Day. Thanos' Eternal brother's profile rose with Harry Styles' debut as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene of the film Eternals. With the Eternals about to wage war on mutants, and the Avengers stepping in between, Starfox -- a former Avengers himself -- is back to play an uncertain role in the conflict. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed the one-shot and Starfox's new costume on its covers. Now artist Valerio Schti has revealed his concept art for Starfox's new look. You can take a look below.
Dirty Dancing Star "Excited by the Challenge" of New Sequel

Decades after the release of the iconic film Dirty Dancing, a sequel is in the works and set to arrive in theaters on February 9, 2024. When the sequel arrives, it will see the return of Jennifer Grey reprising her role of Baby from the original film. Grey is also an executive producer on the film and while nearly four decades will have passed since the original film's debut by the time the sequel hits screens, Grey is excited for the challenge of the new film — and says that she hopes to make this sequel even better than the original.
New Funko Soda Pre-Orders: Predator, Wreck-It Ralph, and Nosferatu

While we wait for Funko's San Diego Comic-Con exclusives to drop later this week, enjoy a refreshing wave of fresh Funko Soda figures! This time around, the lineup includes flavors from Predator, Nosferatu, and Disney's Wreck-It Ralph. As always, quantities of these Soda figures will be extremely limited, but everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here.
Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite

Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Cancels Con Appearance

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the debut of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, which turned the actor into an overnight sensation. Fans of the Netflix series immediately fell in love with Eddie, and he even caught the attention of other celebrities. Earlier this week, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It's been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, which led to staff yelling at him for taking too much time with each fan. The actor got emotional during the Q&A when fans thanked him for sharing his time. Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con next, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. However, it does not seem related to the reported incident in London. According to the post, Quinn will not be attending due to issues with his passport.
The Gray Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Gray Man is the latest film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and sees the directing duo reteaming up with Captain America star Chris Evans. The new movie is hitting Netflix next week, but if you're itching to see it sooner, it was released in theatres this weekend. Despite the film's star-studded cast, it hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 52% critics score after 86 reviews. However, the film is fairing a lot better with audiences. Currently, it has a 91% audience score, but it should be noted that only 50+ people have reviewed it. It looks like many moviegoers are waiting for the film to drop on Netflix. You can check out some of the mixed reviews below:
Batgirl Directors Reveal How Working on Ms. Marvel Impacted Their DC Movie

Last week brought about the season finale of Ms. Marvel, one of the most buzzed-about origin stories that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought to life thus far. Among the talented cast and crew that brought the Disney+ series to life was Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, who executive produced the series and also helmed the season's first and last episodes. After Ms. Marvel, Fallah and El Arbi are still staying in the superhero space, directing the Batgirl solo movie for DC Films. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com about the Ms. Marvel finale, the pair told us how working on Ms. Marvel has inspired their work on Batgirl.
Star Wars: Hunters Delayed

The upcoming free-to-play video game Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed, developer Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have announced. Instead of releasing this year for the Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, Star Wars: Hunters is now set to release in 2023. As for why it's been delayed, it appears that the developer has decided it wasn't quite ready after an initial soft launch.
Thor: Love and Thunder Proves We Don't Need a Thor 5

On its way to becoming the biggest franchise in the history of Hollywood, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has set a consistently high bar with its productions. While the studio's decades-long string of critical hits is loved by millions, the film output from the outfit has gotten increasingly divisive as it progresses into "Phase Four" and beyond. Case in point, Marvel's latest release—Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder—is just the fifth MCU film to not receive Rotten Tomatoes' coveted "Certified Fresh" badge, signaling a fair share of critics didn't care of the film.
PlayStation Exclusive Wins First 2022 GOTY Award

The first Game of the Year award has been given out for 2022, and it's been awarded to a PlayStation exclusive only available on PS4 and PS5, at least right now. So far, 2022 has been far from the greatest year in terms of video game releases. In fact, if you remove a few games from the equation it's been a very disappointing year. There's a variety of reasons for this that are neither here nor there. What's more relevant is that come the end of the year, come The Game Awards, Elden Ring will win unless God of War Raganrok can replicate the success and critical acclaim of the first game. That's how little the competition is at the top. That said, the latter isn't out and the former actually didn't win the first 2022 GOTY award; Horizon Forbidden West has.
