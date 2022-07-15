ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Crate upscale bargain store opening Sioux Falls location next week

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Crate, a new discount bin store, is opening in Sioux Falls on Thursday, July 21. The store is located at 2707 S. Carolyn Avenue in the former CarsForSale space.

Owner Shane Oien opened his first Crate store in Rapid City almost exactly a year ago, and with the business doing so well there, the Sioux Falls local decided to open a shop here with the help of his nephew, Marshall Bahm, and his wife Paula.

“We were always intrigued by the Rapid store,” Paula Bahm said, “and this just worked out really well for us at this stage of our lives.”

The Crate business model

Crate will feature “everything and anything,” Bahm said, with items ranging from a toothbrush to clothes to a dishwasher. Other merchandise includes food goods, home goods and decor, health products and toys.

Everything is either overstocked goods or returned items that are sold at liquidated value.

“Physically every item is looked at,” Bahm said. “We want to make sure everything is packaged correctly, in good condition and priced where it needs to be.”

Bins in the middle of the store will hold items priced according to each day. On Thursday, every item in the bin costs $9, and on Friday it’s $6. Saturdays are $4-days, and Sundays the items cost $1.

Larger, higher-end items, such as mattresses and appliances, will be along the walls and typically priced around half-off retail value.

Products will come from a variety of stores like Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Bed, Bath & Beyond. Appliances from LG will also come with warranties.

“We’ll have a truckload of new merchandise each week so the customers will always have something fresh to look forward to,” Oien said.

Whatever is left in the bins after Sunday will be given to local charities, schools and other small businesses.

“If you can give back something, really, it’s a win-win situation all around for the community.” Oien said.

For the grand opening, there will be food trucks out front and doorbuster deals throughout the weekend. Hansen’s Flooring, which is located on the east side of the building, will also have promotional fliers available.

“I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with customers and the people of Sioux Falls,” Bahm said. “Our goal is to make this place be friendly and inviting so that anybody can come in and find something they want.”

Growing quickly and unexpectedly

Oien has a background in liquidation merchandising. That combined with the increasing popularity bin store model led him to the idea of starting Crate.

Since most of his family lived in Rapid City at the time he was getting the idea off the ground, Rapid became the spot for the first location. Now, other family members run the Rapid City location.

The store grew quickly, and Oien soon found himself looking to the Sioux Falls. But, trying to find a place was difficult, Oien said, because there were few places open for lease big enough for the store.

The Sioux Falls store is 11,400 square feet, which is bigger than the current Rapid City location (which is 8,500 square feet) but smaller than the space in which the Rapid City store will move into (which is 24,400 square feet.)

“Eventually, our goal is to outgrow this space, too,” he said. “Already we’ve been very blessed with the growth of the store.”

For now, he and the Bahms are happy with the location so close to the interstate and other shopping centers, and Oien is also working on opening a partnership store in Oklahoma City.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I think Sioux Falls is a great place for our new store.”

Hours for Crate in Sioux Falls are noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

