Gov. Hochul signs legislation banning smoking in public parks and beaches

By Panagiotis Argitis
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WROC ) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Friday, banning smoking on all state-owned beaches and most public parks.

According to the governor’s office, smoking in these designated areas will be punishable with a civil fine of $50. The legislation goes into effect 90 days from the July 15 signing.

“Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state’s great public places,” Hochul said. “I’m proud to sign this legislation that will protect New Yorker’s health and help reduce litter in public parks and beaches across the state.”

Certain areas such as parking lots, and sidewalks adjoining parks along are exempt from the ruling. Officials say Adirondacks and Catskills are also exempt from the ban.

The legislation states that smoking will be prohibited in the following state-owner properties:

  • beaches
  • boardwalks
  • marinas
  • boardwalks
  • playgrounds
  • recreation centers
  • group camps

Fines will be collected by localities, according to the new legislation.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the legislation went into effect immediately. Actually, the legislation goes into effect 90 days from signing. The article has been updated to reflect this.

