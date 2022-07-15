ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Alamance Community College's scholarship initiative receives praise from Governor Cooper

By Jordan Massey, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DW9qg_0ggySHmU00

Alamance Community College's (ACC) new scholarship initiative garnered praise from Governor Roy Cooper and other prominent figures in the community.

ACC announced the commencement of their Alamance Promise program in a press conference, which will make community college attainable for more local students.

Alamance Promise is a scholarship initiative through which the ACC Foundation will provide donated funds to their students, covering the remainder of their tuition not covered by Federal Pell grants and other state funding.

A pre-recorded message by NC Governor Roy Cooper was displayed during the conference, with Cooper showing his support for the new initiative. In this message, Governor Cooper stated that he has visited the campus "numerous times" over the past few years.

Cooper added that "community colleges are our 'not so secret weapon' when it comes to building a talented workforce and a stronger economy, and preparing people for the jobs of today and tomorrow." The rest of his announcement can be accessed on YouTube.

ACC's President, Dr. Algie Gatewood said that the Alamance Promise program will help with "addressing the belief gap in our community." He said that by addressing this "belief gap," they are "letting families know that college is attainable for their children and for themselves, that college education is within reach."

Other prominent figures spoke during the conference including Kathryn Kyle, Senior Vice President of LabCorp, Jack Overacre, Vice President of IBM-Kyndryl, and Dr. Dain Butler, the Superintendent of Alamance-Burlington Schools.

According to Kyle, LabCorp has shared a long partnership with the community college over the years since LabCorp is headquartered in Burlington. According to her, highly-trained graduates from programs such as this one have helped LabCorp to become "the epicenter of [our] industry."

She added that “Alamance Promise is key to developing a highly skilled workforce…LabCorp needs access to a roster of qualified graduates and ACC is uniquely positioned to address this need." ACC's press release states that dozens of ACC graduates have gained employment with LabCorp over the years.

Students interested in accessing ACC's resources can apply to become a part of the Alamance Promise program by completing a few steps:

  1. New students can apply to ACC by filling out an online application on their website. Their website can be accessed at www.alamancecc.edu.
  2. Fill out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form.
  3. Apply to the ACC Foundation for named scholarships.
  4. Complete the RDS (Residency Determination Services) application.

ACC's press release also states that "no Curriculum or Workforce Development student will be denied the ability to attend ACC due to financial need." ACC also will not place restrictions on age, county of residence, or where they received their high school diploma.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

‘Four months of work in three weeks’: How North Carolina landed VinFast, the company building a $4 billion Chatham County automotive plant

Vietnamese automaker VinFast expects to start moving dirt this month in Chatham County to build a $4 billion factory. The automaker is promising to build fully-electric SUVs at a megasite in Chatham County, creating 7,500 jobs in five years. All this week, WRAL reporter Matt Talhelm and photojournalist Lauren DesArmo...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County News Tweets: 7.11.22 – 7.17.22

Chatham County News Tweets: 2022-07-04 – 2022-07-10 https://t.co/EraYkmgfGl 08:00:59, 2022-07-11 The latest The Chatham County News Daily! https://t.co/m1LlXFhKYd Thanks to @JMHSArts @NCState 09:50:37, 2022-07-11 RT @ladychargersbb: Make sure to get your tickets now for the 2022 East/West All-Star Game tomorrow, Jul 11, 2022 @ 6:30pm @ the Greensboro… 13:27:24,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

One on One: How Slavery Ruined the South’s Environment

We have taken down the Silent Sam Civil War monument on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus and the statues of Confederate soldiers on many courthouse plazas. But there are other monuments to the Civil War and slavery that cannot be removed—unfortunately. In “Scars on the Land: An Environmental History...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamance, NC
Education
City
Alamance, NC
Burlington, NC
Education
City
Burlington, NC
dailyadvent.com

Senior group in North Carolina enjoys playing softball

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of15John East, a member of the Bombers, a softball team for those 80 and older, sits on the bench with a scraped knee during a game on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Covington Memorial Park ball field in Rural Hall, N.C....
RURAL HALL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
chathamjournal.com

Information for July 18 Chatham County Board of Commissioners meeting

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will hold its Regular Session on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Chatham County Historic Courthouse, 9 Hillsboro Street, Second Floor Courtroom, Pittsboro. There is no work session. Residents may sign up to speak by completing...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

First Lanternfly spotted in NC, sparking concern for ag industry

In June the first Spotted Lanternfly sighting in North Carolina happened in Forsyth County. In a news release, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the spotting occurred near Interstate 40 in Kernersville. Spotted Lanternflies have been a problem ever since they were first identified in 2014 in Pennsylvania. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Community Colleges#Scholarships#Federal Student Aid#Acc#The Acc Foundation
The News & Observer

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’? We did some sleuthing.

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the novel come to life in the film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as protagonist Kya, also known as the “Marsh Girl.” The movie soundtrack features a song by Taylor Swift called “Carolina.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

CDC says most of Eastern Carolina now high-risk for COVID-19 spread

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new COVID-19 map shows most of Eastern Carolina in the red, or high-risk for community spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control updates their map every Friday. Last week, just four counties were in the high-risk category, compared to ten this week. Only...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

A deep dive into Triangle real estate: Broker and real estate lawyer speaks out on due diligence, other issues

RALEIGH – The Triangle’s real estate markets have been highly competitive for two years, and very competitive for the better part of a decade. So much so that Matt Fowler, the executive director of the Triangle Multiple Listing Service, TMLS, told WRAL TechWire this week that based on the data that TMLS tracks on a monthly basis, one would need to look back more than seven years to find data that would suggest a balanced, normal, and healthy market.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
Lima News

The state of barbecue

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s an impossible question but Wyatt Dickson has an answer. The best bite of barbecue in his barbecue-filled life happened to be a pig he smoked himself. It was a heritage breed from down the road at Chapel Hill Creamery, its diet consisting of leftover whey from cheesemaking and served pig-picking style.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham solid waste employees reunite lost children

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three Durham city employees are being applauded for their work in reuniting lost children in the city. Kenneth parker, Harold Byrd, Jr., and KeShaun Sloan all work for Solid Waste Management for the city. The three were working their normal route last month when they spotted two children walking alone outside.
DURHAM, NC
Times-News

Times-News

947
Followers
556
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, NC from The Times-News.

 http://thetimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy