FWIW: I've been in processing for a seasonal Parks and Rec job for going on 4 weeks now. Just in order to get to this point, I had to make 2 doctors visits for physicals and pay $59 for clearances (nevermind the $88 for the physical and required TB test). The job pays $14.25/hour. Of course the city can't hire people quickly. Their process is not built to do so. (u/RoverTheMonster)

