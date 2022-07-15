Subaru wanted in scooter hit-and-run found, driver still missing

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department had issued a Medina Alert for a car involved in a hit and run with a scooter.

At 8:23 p.m. Thursday, police reported a green 2011 Subaru Outback struck a scooter rider at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street and did not stay on the scene. The intersection sits northwest of the Capitol.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported at 2 p.m. on Friday that the Subaru had been found and the Medina Alert was deactivated. The whereabouts of the driver of the car are still unknown. DPD said the Subaru was located in Greeley.

The scooter rider suffered serious injuries from the collision, according to police.

Police snapped the photo of the exact car wanted in a scooter hit-and-run (Photo: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver.

Police said the Subaru was driven by a white man in his 40s with a bald head and glasses. Anyone who has seen the driver is asked to call Denver Police at 303-913-2000.

