NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police say they’ve arrested a Flint, Michigan man after he allegedly fired his gun at a vehicle on Interstate 295 South in New Castle on Sunday night following a collision. Kirby Richards, 25, has been charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm, and criminal mischief greater than $1,000. Police say they received a complaint about shots fired on I-295 South just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. When Delaware State Police arrived on the scene, they learned Richards was the passenger of a car involved in a minor motor vehicle collision on the highway. Authorities...

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 19 HOURS AGO