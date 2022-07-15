Stillwater police question three people after woman’s body left at ER
STILLWATER, Okla. — Officers with the Stillwater Police Department are interviewing three people after a woman’s body was dropped off at the emergency room at Stillwater Medical Center.
The woman was dropped off before 10 a.m. Friday morning.
A security officer patrolling the parking lot spotted the dark-colored SUV and followed it. Officers were able to stop the car and take the three people into custody.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
