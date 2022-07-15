ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Stillwater police question three people after woman’s body left at ER

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfZGc_0ggyPrDv00
Stillwater Police Department

STILLWATER, Okla. — Officers with the Stillwater Police Department are interviewing three people after a woman’s body was dropped off at the emergency room at Stillwater Medical Center.

The woman was dropped off before 10 a.m. Friday morning.

A security officer patrolling the parking lot spotted the dark-colored SUV and followed it. Officers were able to stop the car and take the three people into custody.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Police, firefighters at car crash in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police and firefighters are at a car crash Monday morning in south Tulsa. The crash is on East 51st Street South, just west of South Memorial Drive. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic delays are possible in the area. Stay up to...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrest woman for DUI following fatality collision

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman has been arrested after driving under the influence (DUI) and hitting another car, killing the driver on Thursday. Oklahoma City police responded to NE 70th and N. Laird in reference to a collision involving two cars. The victim was driving a Jeep, heading...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police identify victim from downtown shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the woman that was killed in a shooting that happened at the Center of the Universe early Sunday morning. TPD has identified the 18-year-old as Serenity McAdoo. McAdoo arrived by private car to a hospital in Tulsa shortly after...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Er#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Tulsa police: Woman rams car into ex-girlfriend’s car

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a woman repeatedly rammed her car into her ex-girlfriend’s car early Monday morning in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 1:30 a.m. the two women got into an argument at the QuikTrip near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The victim...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Downtown Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said they...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City man in critical condition following accident

BILLINGS — A Ponca City man is in critical condition following a DUI accident reported at 11:29 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 in the northbound lanes near mile marker 207 northeast of Billings. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not released the name of the 43-year-old motorcyclist pending notification of...
BILLINGS, OK
KTEN.com

Two weekend drownings at Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating two weekend drowning incidents at Lake Murray. Officials said Oklahoma City resident Lisandro Joel Collzao Perez, 36, went into the water to save his son on Saturday. Witnesses said Perez was able to push a flotation device to his son, but then went under and did not resurface.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Man shot with own gun after confronting car burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. — A man was shot with his own gun after confronting a man breaking into his truck at the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen near 71st and Garnett, according to Tulsa Police. Police said the man was finishing up his meal when he saw Blevin Williams taking things...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Shooting instructors see increase in medical staff seeking training

TUSLA, Okla. — Shooting instructors in Tulsa said they have gotten more calls from medical and hospital staff than ever before, and it all started just after the Saint Francis mass shooting. Marshall Luton, who owns Defensive Shooting Academy, said the tragedy was a wakeup call. “It takes a...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: 1 Injured Following Shooting In NW OKC

One person is injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Police said. The incident happened near the Broadway Extension between West Wilshire Boulevard and West Britton Road. Police said that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There isn't any suspect information...
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs July 15-17

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:25 a.m. police responded to Lake Ponca for an intoxicated male on a picnic table yelling. At 1:12 a.m. police responded to the Comfort Inn for a report of a male passed out. The subject woke up and went to his room.
PONCA CITY, OK
KTUL

Elderly couple seriously injured in hit, run crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 13 just past noon, a hit and run incident occurred near Highway 64 and Airport Road. A white truck with a grill guard/push guard hit the back of a Nissan SUV at a stop light. The woman in her 20's driving the truck,...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Investigation by ODOC leads to seizure of 2,500 fentanyl pills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) led to the seizure of 2,500 fentanyl pills that were intended for an Oklahoma prison. Inspector General Ted Woodhead estimated the value of the pills inside a prison so cost...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Victim Shot Outside Restaurant After Confronting Car Burglary Suspect

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant over the weekend. According to police, the victim was eating at Cheddar's near 71st and Highway 169 when they saw someone breaking into their car outside. Officers say the two fought and the victim was shot in the leg with a...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy