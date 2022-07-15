Girls on the Run Seeking Coaches To Lead Future Leaders of the World

Click here to read the full article. Lancôme is continuing its commitment to supporting young Black students through its Write Her Future Scholarship fund.
On Sunday, at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the beauty brand awarded 40 Black women college students from across the U.S. $10,000 scholarships each to fund their chosen career paths.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Announcing the scholarship recipients was Oscar-award-winning actress and Lancôme ambassador Lupita Nyong’o, who donned a lilac cape dress for the...
Comments / 0