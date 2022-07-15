ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls on the Run Seeking Coaches To Lead Future Leaders of the World

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirls on The Run Bayou Region is seeking volunteers to help coach and lead a team of girls. The organization needs coaches. As a coach, you will receive tools and training to lead a team of girls toward...

psychologytoday.com

6 Lessons for Improving Leaders and Leadership

People focus too much on leaders and don’t give enough attention to improving the leader-follower collective. Leader selection approaches are limited, with self-centered persons and males having an advantage. Success is often equated with good leadership, but leaders also need to be ethical role models and do the right...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Benzinga

Agrify Reveals Changes To The Board Of Directors And Executive Leadership Team

Agrify Corporation AGFY revealed a number of leadership changes to further support the company’s growth initiatives. Max Holtzman, who currently serves as operations director at Ocean 14 Capital, and who previously served as the senior advisor to the United States Secretary of Agriculture, has been appointed to Agrify’s board of directors as an independent director.
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Five to Flow and NTeli Partner with Girls Who Code to Invest in Closing the Gender Gap in Technology

Five to Flow is a global consulting collective that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak business performance. NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five to Flow™ today announces a partnership with NTeli to invest in Girls Who Code to support their mission to increase the number of women in computer science by equipping young women with the necessary computing skills to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Five to Flow, at the direction of NTeli's leadership team, has donated 5% of the revenue from their latest project to Girls Who Code to help them achieve their goal of reaching gender parity in computer science by 2030.
BUSINESS
WWD

Lancôme Awards $400K in Scholarships to Black Students at NAACP National Convention

Click here to read the full article. Lancôme is continuing its commitment to supporting young Black students through its Write Her Future Scholarship fund. On Sunday, at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the beauty brand awarded 40 Black women college students from across the U.S. $10,000 scholarships each to fund their chosen career paths.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Announcing the scholarship recipients was Oscar-award-winning actress and Lancôme ambassador Lupita Nyong’o, who donned a lilac cape dress for the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
itechpost.com

Qualities Employers Look for When Recruiting

Previous work experience and accomplishments indicate that candidates have the qualifications for a job. Securing a new job can require more than your past working experience. Employers seek employees with the right skills that make them suitable for the job. Regardless of the industry, recruiters tend to look out for the following skills and qualities:
JOBS

