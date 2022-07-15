ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B, Ye & Lil Durk’s ‘Hot S–t’ Debuts at No. 1 on Top Triller U.S. Chart

By Kevin Rutherford
 3 days ago
Cardi B Flo Ngala

Cardi B, Ye and Lil Durk’s “Hot Shit” starts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart, debuting atop the July 16-dated survey.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running July 1-7.

“Hot Shit” becomes her fifth No. 1 on Top Triller U.S., the most among any act since the ranking began in 2020. Cardi B also ruled the list alongside Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300 on “Shake It” (May 2022), as a featured artist on City Girls’ “Twerk” (October 2020), and Lizzo’s “Rumors” (September 2021). She ties Megan Thee Stallion for the most No. 1s on the chart.

It’s also Lil Durk’s first No. 1 (his previous best, “Ahhh Ha,” peaked at No. 2 in March) and Ye’s second (Ty Dolla $ign’s “Ego Death,” on which he was featured alongside FKA twigs and Skrillex, in July 2020).

The top video on Triller of the week featuring “Hot Shit” came from Cardi herself. As of July 14, it’s accumulated 132,000 views.

“Hot Shit” concurrently debuts at No. 13 on the multi-metric Billboard Hot 100. It received 14 million official U.S. streams (on services such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and more) and 9,800 downloads in the July 1-7 tracking week, according to Luminate.

“Hot Shit” also debuts at No. 5 on Top Triller Global; Patrick Tran’s “You Got to Live It Up” debuts at No. 1.

