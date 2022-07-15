Years & Years’ Olly Alexander Wishes Himself a Happy Birthday With a Lil Nas X Cover: Listen

Olly Alexander Hugo Yangüela*

It may be Olly Alexander’s birthday, but the Years & Years frontman decided to switch things up and give his fans a gift.

On Friday (July 15), Years & Years unveiled their brand new cover of Lil Nas X‘s smash-hit single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Taking the Latin-tinged pop stylings of the original and stripping them down to a quieter pop track featuring a simple acoustic guitar and piano melody throughout, Alexander lets his effortless vocals do the heavy lifting while the original lyrics keep the hedonistic vibe fully intact.

“a while back i made a lil cover of ‘Montero’ by king @LilNasX and it’s now available across all streaming platforms,” Alexander wrote in a post on the Years & Years Twitter account, alongside two emojis of a smiling purple devil and some water droplets.

Olly Alexander is certainly not the first artist to offer his own rendition of Lil Nas X’s chart-topping track. Back in April, Dove Cameron appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series to offer her own sensual cover of the headline-making single.

Years & Years are coming off of their latest album cycle with Night Call, which went No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart back in January, while it reached No. 65 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart in February. The band, which now operates as Alexander’s solo project, also performed at a string of festivals throughout June, including Glastonbury, Outloud: Raising Voices in Hollywood, the Montreux Jazz Festival and many others.

Check out Years & Years’s full cover of the song below: